Freitag, 27.01.2023

Dow Jones News
27.01.2023 | 18:25
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Current EV significantly below cumulative investment to date

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Current EV significantly below cumulative investment to date

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Current EV significantly below cumulative investment to date 27-Jan-2023 / 16:53 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Life Sciences

Q&A on Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) | Current EV significantly below cumulative investment to date

Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) was the topic of conversation when Dr Martin Hall joined DirectorsTalk.

Martin updates us on some of the recent developments at the company, explains why the share price is languishing, and discusses the demand for the project, shares his thoughts on the success of LIGHT and the company valuation.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc is a UK-based company focused on delivering a cost-effective proton-based radiotherapy solution called LIGHT. Based on ground-breaking technology developed and tested at the world-renowned CERN in Switzerland, the LIGHT system delivers an integrated proton radiotherapy system to treat cancer.

Listen to the interview here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                         mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1545769 27-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2023 11:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
