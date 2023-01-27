Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") reported net income of $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were impacted by $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") that was announced on September 27, 2022.



Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Provident reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Fourth quarter net income and net interest income represent record performance for Provident, as the net interest margin expanded 11 basis points from the trailing quarter and commercial loan growth remained strong, growing at an annualized rate of 9.7%."

Regarding the previously announced pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., Labozzetta added, "Our team continues to work diligently towards obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals necessary to combine our two companies into a preeminent super-community bank. We remain excited regarding our opportunity to partner with Lakeland and serving the customers of the combined company."

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Annual Meeting Date Set

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as a virtual meeting. March 1, 2023 has been established as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter as a result of growth in average loans outstanding and increased market rates.

The net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter.

The average yield on total loans increased 44 basis points to 4.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 33 basis points to 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's total commercial loan portfolio increased $208.7 million, or 9.7% annualized, to $8.78 billion at December 31, 2022, from $8.57 billion at September 30, 2022.

The Company's earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by $1.2 million of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the Company's pending merger with Lakeland, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter. Additionally, an $8.6 million gain was realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial property in the trailing quarter.

The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets ( 1) was 2.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

was 2.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity ( 1) were 1.42%, 12.37% and 17.51%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with 1.26%, 10.68% and 14.96%, respectively for the trailing quarter.

were 1.42%, 12.37% and 17.51%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with 1.26%, 10.68% and 14.96%, respectively for the trailing quarter. At December 31, 2022, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.76%.

The Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to an $8.4 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company's stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.



Results of Operations

Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter. The improvement in net interest income was largely due to the period over period increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the reinvestment of cash flows from investment securities into higher-yielding loans.

The Company's net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 4.36%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 1.00%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 43 basis points to 0.90%, compared to 0.47% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.35% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 1.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company's stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $18.3 million, a decrease of $10.2 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Other income decreased $9.6 million to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property recognized in the prior quarter. Fee income decreased $591,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit related fee income. Insurance agency income decreased $560,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a seasonal decrease in business activity. Additionally, wealth management income decreased $189,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by an increase in tax preparation fees. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased $773,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the current quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.8 million, compared to $69.4 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.6 million provision for the trailing quarter. The $3.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the current quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3.5 million to $34.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.1 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to decreases in employee medical and salary expenses, partially offset by an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Other operating expenses decreased $546,000 to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The decrease in other operating expenses was largely due to a decrease in merger-related costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland compared to the merger-related costs recognized in the trailing quarter, partially offset by an increase in non-merger related attorney fees. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $421,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to a decrease in software related expenses.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 47.11% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with income tax expense of $16.7 million with an effective tax rate of 27.7% for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in quarterly non-deductible merger related transaction costs, partially offset by an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $20.2 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $93.9 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by an increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the investment of excess liquidity into higher- yielding loans. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $1.8 million to $75,000, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest margin increased 67 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.95% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 117 basis points to 4.36%, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 66 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to 1.00%, compared to 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.90%, compared to 0.28% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 0.94% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a $400,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses was largely a function of an increase in total loans outstanding, combined with the period-over-period weakening in the economic forecast.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $18.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared to the same period in 2021. Wealth management income decreased $1.2 million to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Additionally, fee income decreased $733,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in non-deposit investment fee income. Other income decreased $587,000 to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in net gains on the sale of loans and fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions.

Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $389,000, compared to $62.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $640,000 negative provision for the same period in 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing, along with an increase in line of credit utilization. Additionally, compensation and benefits expense decreased $1.0 million to $34.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was principally due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, post retirement benefit expense and employee medical benefits, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Partially offsetting these decreases, other operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to $1.2 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Net occupancy expenses increased $530,000 to $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in maintenance, depreciation and rent expenses.

The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.81% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 54.74% for the same respective period in 2021.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with $14.8 million with an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2021, was largely due to a discrete item in the prior year resulting in additional tax expense related to the apportionment of income subject to state income taxes, partially offset by non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $1.2 million in the current quarter.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 compared to the Year ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $51.5 million to $417.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $366.0 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and an increase in rates on new loan originations. Net interest income was further enhanced by increases in available for sale debt securities and total loans outstanding, along with growth in lower-costing core and non-interest bearing deposits. This was partially offset by a reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the year ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $9.9 million to $1.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the net interest margin increased 37 basis points to 3.37%, compared to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average yield on interest earning assets increased 46 basis points to 3.76% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 0.54% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.41% last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.47% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.33% in the prior year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $206.3 million to $2.75 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $2.54 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.35% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.23%, compared to 1.09% last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded an $8.4 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $24.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the year-over-year provision for credit losses was largely a function of the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery resulting in a large negative provision taken in the prior year and an increase in total loans outstanding.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $87.8 million, an increase of $980,000, compared to the same period in 2021. Other income increased $6.5 million to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property and an increase in fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions, partially offset by income recognized from a $3.4 million reduction in the contingent consideration related to the earn-out provisions of the 2019 purchase of Tirschwell & Loewy, Inc. by Beacon Trust Company, recorded in the prior year. Insurance agency income increased $1.2 million to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, wealth management income decreased $2.9 million to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by new business generation. BOLI income decreased $1.9 million to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized and lower equity valuations. Additionally, fee income decreased $1.8 million to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in debit card revenue, which was curtailed by the application of the Durbin amendment to the Company's operations beginning July 1, 2021 and a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in deposit related fees.

Non-interest expense totaled $256.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.8 million, compared to $250.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other operating expense increased $4.4 million to $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to $4.1 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Compensation and benefits expense increased $3.8 million to $147.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $143.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation. Data processing expense increased $2.0 million to $21.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase in software subscription and maintenance expenses. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to increases in rent, depreciation and maintenance expenses, a portion of which were attributable to the Company's new administrative offices. Partially offsetting these increases, the Company recorded a $3.4 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.5 million provision last year. The $4.9 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the year was primarily due to an increase in line of credit utilization, combined with a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing.

Income Tax Expense

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $64.5 million with an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with $59.2 million with an effective tax rate of 26.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the prior year was largely due to non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $4.1 million in the current year.

Asset Quality

The Company's total non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 were $58.5 million, or 0.57% of total loans, compared to $59.5 million or 0.59% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $7.1 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $1.2 million decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans and a $351,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. At December 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $68.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $65.7 million with related specific reserves of $4.2 million at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, impaired loans totaled $52.3 million with related specific reserves of $4.3 million.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.86% of total loans, compared to 0.88% and 0.84% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $7.3 million to $88.0 million at December 31, 2022, from $80.7 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to an $8.4 million provision for credit losses, partially offset by net charge-offs of $1.1 million. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to the weakened economic forecast, combined with an increase in total loans outstanding.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans Number

of

Loans Principal

Balance

of Loans (Dollars in thousands) Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 10 $ 1,411 16 $ 2,922 26 $ 7,229 Commercial mortgage loans 2 2,300 3 848 4 720 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 790 1 798 - - Construction loans 1 905 1 1,058 - - Total mortgage loans 14 5,406 21 5,626 30 7,949 Commercial loans 5 964 9 2,101 11 7,229 Consumer loans 18 885 12 401 24 649 Total 30 to 59 days past due 37 $ 7,255 42 $ 8,128 65 $ 15,827 60 to 89 days past due: Residential mortgage loans 9 $ 1,114 4 $ 302 7 $ 1,131 Commercial mortgage loans 2 412 - - 2 3,960 Multi-family mortgage loans - - - - - - Construction loans 1 1,097 - - - - Total mortgage loans 12 2,623 4 302 9 5,091 Commercial loans 5 1,014 5 1,135 5 1,289 Consumer loans 4 147 6 379 7 228 Total 60 to 89 days past due 21 3,784 15 1,816 21 6,608 Total accruing past due loans 58 $ 11,039 57 $ 9,944 86 $ 22,435 Non-accrual: Residential mortgage loans 14 $ 1,928 21 $ 3,120 28 $ 6,072 Commercial mortgage loans 10 28,212 13 35,352 14 16,887 Multi-family mortgage loans 1 1,565 1 1,583 1 439 Construction loans 2 1,878 2 1,878 2 2,365 Total mortgage loans 27 33,583 37 41,933 45 25,763 Commercial loans 34 24,188 35 17,181 51 20,582 Consumer loans 10 738 9 387 17 1,682 Total non-accrual loans 71 $ 58,509 81 $ 59,501 113 $ 48,027 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 150.44 % 148.96 % 168.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.84 %

At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2022, there were five additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.2 million, four properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $7.6 million and a valuation charge of $200,000. Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 increased $3.9 million to $60.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from $56.8 million, or 0.41% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $13.8 billion, a $2.2 million increase from December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $667.3 million increase in total loans and a $135.0 million increase in other assets, partially offset by a $526.0 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $268.4 million decrease in total investments.

The Company's loan portfolio totaled $10.2 billion at December 31, 2022 and $9.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio consists of the following:

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: Residential $ 1,177,698 $ 1,169,368 $ 1,202,638 Commercial 4,316,185 4,237,534 3,827,370 Multi-family 1,513,818 1,478,402 1,364,397 Construction 715,494 666,740 683,166 Total mortgage loans 7,723,195 7,552,044 7,077,571 Commercial loans 2,233,670 2,190,584 2,188,866 Consumer loans 304,780 316,547 327,442 Total gross loans 10,261,645 10,059,175 9,593,879 Premiums on purchased loans 1,380 1,376 1,451 Net deferred fees and unearned discounts (14,142 ) (14,022 ) (13,706 ) Total loans $ 10,248,883 $ 10,046,529 $ 9,581,624

Total PPP loans outstanding, which are included in total commercial loans, decreased $92.1 million to $2.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $94.9 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced net increases of $488.8 million in commercial mortgage loans, $149.4 million in multi-family loans, $136.9 million in commercial loans and $32.3 million in construction loans, partially offset by net decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loans of $24.9 million and $22.7 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.6% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to 84.1% at December 31, 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $3.95 billion, compared with $3.52 billion for the same period in 2021.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.06 billion, including commitments of $1.05 billion in commercial loans, $545.7 million in construction loans and $135.5 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 totaled $2.17 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $186.5 million at December 31, 2022, a $526.0 million decrease from December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in short term investments, combined with the investment of excess liquidity into loans.

Total investments were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2022, a $268.4 million decrease from December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits decreased $671.0 million during the year December 31, 2022, to $10.6 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $729.9 million to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2022, while total time deposits increased $58.9 million to $751.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $535.3 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, as the Company shifted $450.0 million of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") borrowings, a $122.3 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $50.4 million decrease in money market deposits and a $22.0 million decrease in savings deposits. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to the inflow of brokered time deposits, partially offset by maturities of longer-term retail time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $710.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.3 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to the maturity and replacement of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing FHLB borrowings and asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 9.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022, an increase from 5.2% at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders' equity decreased $99.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, dividends paid to stockholders and common stock repurchases, partially offset by net income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 2,045,762 shares at an average cost of $23.23 per share, of which 18,471 shares, at an average cost of $23.45 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at December 31, 2022 were $21.25 and $15.12, respectively, compared with $22.05 and $16.02, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the

Three months ended At or for the

Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 114,060 $ 109,489 $ 93,889 $ 417,552 $ 366,023 Provision for credit losses 3,384 8,413 397 8,388 (24,339 ) Non-interest income 18,266 28,445 20,654 87,789 86,809 Non-interest expense 61,674 69,443 62,063 256,847 250,053 Income before income tax expense 67,268 60,078 52,083 240,106 227,118 Net income 49,034 43,421 37,303 175,648 167,921 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 2.35 $ 2.19 Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.36 % 2.85 % 3.22 % 2.89 % Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.51 % 2.95 % 3.37 % 3.00 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.42 % 1.26 % 1.08 % 1.29 % 1.26 % Annualized return on average equity 12.37 % 10.68 % 8.74 % 10.86 % 10.03 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (2) 17.51 % 14.96 % 12.04 % 15.20 % 13.89 % Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.79 % 1.89 % 1.81 % 1.88 % 1.86 % Efficiency ratio (4) 46.88 % 47.11 % 54.74 % 50.68 % 54.89 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 59,501 $ 58,509 $ 48,027 90+ and still accruing - - - Non-performing loans 59,501 58,509 48,027 Foreclosed assets 2,053 2,124 8,731 Non-performing assets 61,554 60,633 56,758 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.50 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses $ 88,633 $ 88,023 $ 80,740 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 148.96 % 150.44 % 168.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.86 % 0.84 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4,010 (1,216 ) $ (307 ) $ 1,117 $ (3,574 ) Annualized net loan charge offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.16 % (0.05 )% (0.01 )% 0.01 % (0.04 )% Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 13,714,201 $ 13,622,554 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,642,849 $ 13,338,911 Loans, net 10,107,451 9,914,831 9,479,369 9,798,822 9,556,702 Earning assets 12,406,641 12,390,107 12,577,181 12,412,830 12,181,121 Savings and demand deposits 10,092,807 10,173,351 10,410,706 10,318,261 9,752,245 Borrowings 1,031,974 908,841 628,404 756,275 789,838 Interest-bearing liabilities 9,164,135 9,011,492 9,034,078 9,025,495 8,891,775 Stockholders' equity 1,572,572 1,613,522 1,693,567 1,618,090 1,673,715 Average yield on interest-earning assets 4.36 % 3.90 % 3.19 % 3.76 % 3.30 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.00 % 0.54 % 0.34 % 0.54 % 0.41 %

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Annualized Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Return on Average Assets Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 49,034 $ 43,421 $ 37,303 $ 175,648 $ 167,921 Adjustments to net income: Provision for credit losses 3,384 8,413 397 8,388 (24,339 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposure (1,596 ) 1,575 (640 ) (3,384 ) 1,515 Merger-related transaction costs 1,242 2,886 - 4,128 - Income tax expense 18,234 16,657 14,780 64,458 59,197 Adjusted PTPP income $ 70,298 $ 72,952 $ 51,840 $ 249,238 $ 204,294 Annualized Adjusted PTPP income $ 278,900 $ 289,429 $ 205,670 $ 249,238 $ 204,294 Average assets $ 13,714,201 $ 13,622,554 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,642,849 $ 13,338,911 Annualized Adjusted PTPP return on average assets 2.03 % 2.12 % 1.50 % 1.83 % 1.53 % (2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,572,572 $ 1,613,522 $ 1,693,567 $ 1,618,090 $ 1,673,715 Less: total average intangible assets 461,402 462,180 464,740 462,620 465,214 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,111,170 $ 1,151.342 $ 1,228,827 $ 1,155,470 $ 1,208,501 Net income $ 49,034 $ 43,421 $ 37,303 $ 175,648 $ 167,921 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity) 17.51 % 14.96 % 12.04 % 15.20 % 13.89 % (3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported non-interest expense $ 61,674 $ 69,443 $ 62,063 $ 256,847 $ 250,053 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures (1,596 ) 1,575 (640 ) (3,384 ) 1,515 Merger-related transaction costs 1,242 2,886 - 4,128 - Adjusted non-interest expense $ 62,028 $ 64,982 $ 62,703 $ 256,103 $ 248,538 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 246,089 $ 257,809 $ 248,767 $ 256,103 $ 248,538 Average assets $ 13,714,201 $ 13,622,554 $ 13,715,235 $ 13,642,849 $ 13,338,911 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.79 % 1.89 % 1.81 % 1.88 % 1.86 % (4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 114,060 $ 109,489 $ 93,889 $ 417,552 $ 366,023 Non-interest income 18,266 28,445 20,654 87,789 86,809 Total income $ 132,326 $ 137,934 $ 114,543 $ 505,341 $ 452,832 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 62,028 $ 64,982 $ 62,703 $ 256,103 $ 248,538 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 46.88 % 47.11 % 54.74 % 50.68 % 54.89 % (5) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,597,703 $ 1,697,096 Less: total intangible assets 460,892 464,183 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,136,811 $ 1,232,913 Shares outstanding 75,169,196 76,969,999 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.25 $ 22.05 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 15.12 $ 16.02





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 186,490 $ 506,270 Short-term investments 18 206,193 Total cash and cash equivalents 186,508 712,463 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,803,548 2,057,851 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $373,468 and $449,709 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively). 387,923 436,150 Equity securities, at fair value 1,147 1,325 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 68,554 34,290 Loans 10,248,883 9,581,624 Less allowance for credit losses 88,023 80,740 Net loans 10,160,860 9,500,884 Foreclosed assets, net 2,124 8,731 Banking premises and equipment, net 79,794 80,559 Accrued interest receivable 51,903 41,990 Intangible assets 460,892 464,183 Bank-owned life insurance 239,040 236,630 Other assets 341,143 206,146 Total assets $ 13,783,436 $ 13,781,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 8,373,005 $ 9,080,956 Savings deposits 1,438,583 1,460,541 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 504,627 368,277 Other time deposits 246,809 324,238 Total deposits 10,563,024 11,234,012 Mortgage escrow deposits 35,705 34,440 Borrowed funds 1,337,370 626,774 Subordinated debentures 10,493 10,283 Other liabilities 239,141 178,597 Total liabilities 12,185,733 12,084,106 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,169,196 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 76,969,999 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively. 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 981,138 969,815 Retained earnings 918,158 814,533 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (165,045 ) 6,863 Treasury stock (127,154 ) (79,603 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (10,226 ) (15,344 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (3,427 ) (3,984 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 3,427 3,984 Total stockholders' equity 1,597,703 1,697,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,783,436 $ 13,781,202





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December, 2021,

and year ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Real estate secured loans $ 91,140 $ 80,273 $ 64,972 $ 304,321 $ 252,336 Commercial loans 28,576 25,201 23,393 98,961 99,163 Consumer loans 4,100 3,785 3,325 14,368 13,574 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,653 9,560 6,587 36,619 23,798 Held to maturity debt securities 2,393 2,416 2,621 9,894 10,743 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 313 496 770 2,018 2,725 Total interest income 137,175 121,731 101,668 466,181 402,339 Interest expense: Deposits 18,383 9,560 6,018 38,704 26,513 Borrowed funds 4,520 2,518 1,485 9,310 8,614 Subordinated debt 212 164 276 615 1,189 Total interest expense 23,115 12,242 7,779 48,629 36,316 Net interest income 114,060 109,489 93,889 417,552 366,023 Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses 3,384 8,413 397 8,388 (24,339 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 110,676 101,076 93,492 409,164 390,362 Non-interest income: Fees 6,612 7,203 7,345 28,128 29,967 Wealth management income 6,596 6,785 7,842 27,870 30,756 Insurance agency income 2,305 2,865 2,207 11,440 10,216 Bank-owned life insurance 2,010 1,237 1,960 5,988 7,930 Net gain on securities transactions 27 (3 ) (3 ) 181 255 Other income 716 10,358 1,303 14,182 7,685 Total non-interest income 18,266 28,445 20,654 87,789 86,809 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 34,621 38,079 35,628 147,203 143,366 Net occupancy expense 8,304 8,452 7,774 34,566 32,932 Data processing expense 5,178 5,599 5,126 21,753 19,755 FDIC Insurance 1,240 1,400 1,345 5,195 6,260 Amortization of intangibles 781 779 890 3,292 3,664 Advertising and promotion expense 1,499 1,366 1,365 5,191 3,951 Credit loss expense (benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures (1,596 ) 1,575 (640 ) (3,384 ) 1,515 Other operating expenses 11,647 12,193 10,575 43,031 38,610 Total non-interest expense 61,674 69,443 62,063 256,847 250,053 Income before income tax expense 67,268 60,078 52,083 240,106 227,118 Income tax expense 18,234 16,657 14,780 64,458 59,197 Net income $ 49,034 $ 43,421 $ 37,303 $ 175,648 $ 167,921 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 2.35 $ 2.20 Average basic shares outstanding 74,380,933 74,297,237 76,125,889 74,700,623 76,471,933 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 $ 2.35 $ 2.19 Average diluted shares outstanding 74,443,511 74,398,975 76,226,747 74,782,370 76,560,840





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 31,481 $ 310 3.90 % $ 30,231 $ 201 2.67 % $ 455,454 $ 162 0.14 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 314 3 3.57 % 46,707 295 2.54 % 207,311 608 1.16 % Available for sale debt securities 1,818,356 9,825 2.16 % 1,948,721 9,115 2.42 % 1,968,628 6,192 1.26 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 389,729 2,393 2.46 % 399,370 2,416 1.87 % 431,295 2,621 2.43 % Equity securities, at fair value 938 - - % 949 - - % 1,106 - - % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 58,372 828 5.67 % 49,298 445 3.61 % 34,018 395 4.64 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,625,044 91,140 4.70 % 7,443,268 80,273 4.28 % 7,035,981 64,972 3.64 % Total commercial loans 2,172,358 28,576 5.17 % 2,151,512 25,201 4.66 % 2,108,915 23,393 4.37 % Total consumer loans 310,049 4,100 5.25 % 320,051 3,785 4.74 % 334,473 3,325 3.94 % Total net loans 10,107,451 123,816 4.82 % 9,914,831 109,259 4.38 % 9,479,369 91,690 3.81 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,406,641 $ 137,175 4.36 % $ 12,390,107 $ 121,731 3.90 % $ 12,577,181 $ 101,668 3.19 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 134,847 126,330 125,539 Other assets 1,172,713 1,106,117 1,012,515 Total assets $ 13,714,201 $ 13,622,554 $ 13,715,235 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,927,504 $ 15,405 1.03 % $ 5,906,679 $ 7,990 0.54 % $ 6,208,858 $ 4,747 0.30 % Savings deposits 1,479,260 404 0.11 % 1,515,926 296 0.08 % 1,441,867 428 0.12 % Time deposits 714,938 2,574 1.43 % 669,639 1,274 0.76 % 731,318 843 0.46 % Total Deposits 8,121,702 18,383 0.90 % 8,092,244 9,560 0.47 % 8,382,043 6,018 0.28 % Borrowed funds 1,031,974 4,520 1.74 % 908,841 2,518 1.11 % 628,404 1,485 0.94 % Subordinated debentures 10,459 212 8.03 % 10,407 164 6.35 % 23,631 276 4.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,164,135 23,115 1.00 % 9,011,492 12,242 0.54 % 9,034,078 7,779 0.34 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,686,043 2,750,746 2,759,981 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 291,451 246,794 227,609 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,977,494 2,997,540 2,987,590 Total liabilities 12,141,629 12,009,032 12,021,668 Stockholders' equity 1,572,572 1,613,522 1,693,567 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,714,201 $ 13,622,554 $ 13,715,235 Net interest income $ 114,060 $ 109,489 $ 93,889 Net interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.36 % 2.85 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,242,506 $ 3,378,615 $ 3,543,103 Net interest margin (3) 3.62 % 3.51 % 2.95 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x 1.37x 1.39x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 2.32 % 2.36 % 1.74 % 1.47 % 1.29 % Net loans 4.82 % 4.38 % 3.89 % 3.80 % 3.81 % Total interest-earning assets 4.36 % 3.90 % 3.43 % 3.23 % 3.19 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.90 % 0.47 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.28 % Total borrowings 1.74 % 1.11 % 0.84 % 0.86 % 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.00 % 0.54 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.34 % Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.36 % 3.12 % 2.94 % 2.85 % Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.51 % 3.21 % 3.02 % 2.95 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35x 1.37x 1.38x 1.39x 1.39x





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 102,505 $ 809 0.79 % $ 421,898 $ 533 0.13 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments 84,969 1,208 1.42 % 181,982 2,192 1.20 % Available for sale debt securities 1,975,641 34,612 1.75 % 1,539,811 21,515 1.40 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 407,236 9,894 2.43 % 437,994 10,743 2.45 % Equity securities, at fair value 999 - - % 1,063 - - % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 42,658 2,008 4.71 % 41,671 2,283 5.48 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 7,348,482 304,321 4.14 % 6,878,382 252,336 3.67 % Total commercial loans 2,131,685 98,961 4.64 % 2,320,077 99,163 4.27 % Total consumer loans 318,655 14,368 4.51 % 358,243 13,574 3.79 % Total net loans 9,798,822 417,650 4.26 % 9,556,702 365,073 3.82 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,412,830 $ 466,181 3.76 % $ 12,181,121 $ 402,339 3.30 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 128,523 142,981 Other assets 1,101,496 1,014,809 Total assets $ 13,642,849 $ 13,338,911 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 6,076,653 $ 32,047 0.53 % $ 5,794,398 $ 20,458 0.35 % Savings deposits 1,492,046 1,276 0.09 % 1,414,560 1,604 0.11 % Time deposits 690,140 5,381 0.78 % 868,185 4,451 0.51 % Total deposits 8,258,839 38,704 0.47 % 8,077,143 26,513 0.33 % Borrowed funds 756,275 9,310 1.23 % 789,838 8,614 1.09 % Subordinated debentures 10,381 615 5.92 % 24,794 1,189 4.79 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,025,495 $ 48,629 0.54 % $ 8,891,775 $ 36,316 0.41 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,749,562 2,543,287 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 249,702 230,134 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,999,264 2,773,421 Total liabilities 12,024,759 11,665,196 Stockholders' equity 1,618,090 1,673,715 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,642,849 $ 13,338,911 Net interest income $ 417,552 $ 366,023 Net interest rate spread 3.22 % 2.89 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,387,335 $ 3,289,346 Net interest margin (3) 3.37 % 3.00 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x 1.37x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.86 % 1.42 % 2.24 % Net loans 4.26 % 3.82 % 3.87 % Total interest-earning assets 3.76 % 3.30 % 3.55 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.47 % 0.33 % 0.53 % Total borrowings 1.23 % 1.09 % 1.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.54 % 0.41 % 0.67 % Interest rate spread 3.22 % 2.89 % 2.88 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.00 % 3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.38x 1.37x 1.35x

Note: The previously reported average balances of interest bearing and non-interest bearing cash for the prior period ended December 31, 2020 in the preceding table were recalculated. This recalculation resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.09% to 3.05% for the period ended December 31, 2020.

