Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings, Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend and Annual Meeting Date

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") reported net income of $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were impacted by $1.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") that was announced on September 27, 2022.
Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Provident reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Fourth quarter net income and net interest income represent record performance for Provident, as the net interest margin expanded 11 basis points from the trailing quarter and commercial loan growth remained strong, growing at an annualized rate of 9.7%."
Regarding the previously announced pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., Labozzetta added, "Our team continues to work diligently towards obtaining stockholder and regulatory approvals necessary to combine our two companies into a preeminent super-community bank. We remain excited regarding our opportunity to partner with Lakeland and serving the customers of the combined company."
Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.
Annual Meeting Date Set
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as a virtual meeting. March 1, 2023 has been established as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.
Performance Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
- Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter as a result of growth in average loans outstanding and increased market rates.
- The net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter.
- The average yield on total loans increased 44 basis points to 4.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 33 basis points to 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
- The Company's total commercial loan portfolio increased $208.7 million, or 9.7% annualized, to $8.78 billion at December 31, 2022, from $8.57 billion at September 30, 2022.
- The Company's earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were impacted by $1.2 million of non-tax deductible transaction costs related to the Company's pending merger with Lakeland, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter. Additionally, an $8.6 million gain was realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial property in the trailing quarter.
- The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets(1) was 2.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.42%, 12.37% and 17.51%, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with 1.26%, 10.68% and 14.96%, respectively for the trailing quarter.
- At December 31, 2022, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.76%.
- The Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to an $8.4 million provision for the trailing quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company's stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.
Results of Operations
Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $109.5 million for the trailing quarter. The improvement in net interest income was largely due to the period over period increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the reinvestment of cash flows from investment securities into higher-yielding loans.
The Company's net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 3.51% for the trailing quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 4.36%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 46 basis points to 1.00%, compared to the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 43 basis points to 0.90%, compared to 0.47% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.35% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 1.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $8.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was due in large part to the Company's stable asset quality and a $2.4 million specific reserve on a commercial property recorded in the trailing quarter.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $18.3 million, a decrease of $10.2 million, compared to the trailing quarter. Other income decreased $9.6 million to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property recognized in the prior quarter. Fee income decreased $591,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit related fee income. Insurance agency income decreased $560,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the trailing quarter, largely due to a seasonal decrease in business activity. Additionally, wealth management income decreased $189,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by an increase in tax preparation fees. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased $773,000 compared to the trailing quarter, to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a benefit claim recognized in the current quarter.
Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.8 million, compared to $69.4 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.6 million provision for the trailing quarter. The $3.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the current quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $3.5 million to $34.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.1 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to decreases in employee medical and salary expenses, partially offset by an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Other operating expenses decreased $546,000 to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter. The decrease in other operating expenses was largely due to a decrease in merger-related costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland compared to the merger-related costs recognized in the trailing quarter, partially offset by an increase in non-merger related attorney fees. Additionally, data processing expense decreased $421,000 to $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, largely due to a decrease in software related expenses.
The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 47.11% for the trailing quarter.
Income Tax Expense
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with income tax expense of $16.7 million with an effective tax rate of 27.7% for the trailing quarter. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in quarterly non-deductible merger related transaction costs, partially offset by an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.
Three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $49.0 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $20.2 million to $114.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $93.9 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by an increase in the net interest margin resulting from the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the investment of excess liquidity into higher- yielding loans. This was partially offset by a reduction in the fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $1.8 million to $75,000, compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
The Company's net interest margin increased 67 basis points to 3.62% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 2.95% for the same period last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased 117 basis points to 4.36%, compared to 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 66 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to 1.00%, compared to 0.34% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 0.90%, compared to 0.28% for the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was 1.74%, compared to 0.94% for the same period last year.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $3.4 million provision for credit losses, compared with a $400,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for credit losses was largely a function of an increase in total loans outstanding, combined with the period-over-period weakening in the economic forecast.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income totaled $18.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million, compared to the same period in 2021. Wealth management income decreased $1.2 million to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Additionally, fee income decreased $733,000 to $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in non-deposit investment fee income. Other income decreased $587,000 to $716,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to decreases in net gains on the sale of loans and fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions.
Non-interest expense totaled $61.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $389,000, compared to $62.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $1.6 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $640,000 negative provision for the same period in 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the quarter was primarily due to a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing, along with an increase in line of credit utilization. Additionally, compensation and benefits expense decreased $1.0 million to $34.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $35.6 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was principally due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, post retirement benefit expense and employee medical benefits, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Partially offsetting these decreases, other operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $11.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to $1.2 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Net occupancy expenses increased $530,000 to $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in maintenance, depreciation and rent expenses.
The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.81% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 46.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 54.74% for the same respective period in 2021.
Income Tax Expense
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $18.2 million with an effective tax rate of 27.1%, compared with $14.8 million with an effective tax rate of 28.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with the three months ended December 31, 2021, was largely due to a discrete item in the prior year resulting in additional tax expense related to the apportionment of income subject to state income taxes, partially offset by non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $1.2 million in the current quarter.
Year Ended December 31, 2022 compared to the Year ended December 31, 2021
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income totaled $175.6 million, or $2.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $167.9 million, or $2.20 per basic share and $2.19 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $51.5 million to $417.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, from $366.0 million for same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily driven by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans and an increase in rates on new loan originations. Net interest income was further enhanced by increases in available for sale debt securities and total loans outstanding, along with growth in lower-costing core and non-interest bearing deposits. This was partially offset by a reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans. For the year ended December 31, 2022, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans decreased $9.9 million to $1.4 million, compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the net interest margin increased 37 basis points to 3.37%, compared to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average yield on interest earning assets increased 46 basis points to 3.76% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.30% for the year ended December 31, 2021, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 0.54% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.41% last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.47% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.33% in the prior year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $206.3 million to $2.75 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $2.54 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.35% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.23%, compared to 1.09% last year.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded an $8.4 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a negative provision for credit losses of $24.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the year-over-year provision for credit losses was largely a function of the significant favorable impact of the post-pandemic recovery resulting in a large negative provision taken in the prior year and an increase in total loans outstanding.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income totaled $87.8 million, an increase of $980,000, compared to the same period in 2021. Other income increased $6.5 million to $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property and an increase in fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions, partially offset by income recognized from a $3.4 million reduction in the contingent consideration related to the earn-out provisions of the 2019 purchase of Tirschwell & Loewy, Inc. by Beacon Trust Company, recorded in the prior year. Insurance agency income increased $1.2 million to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, wealth management income decreased $2.9 million to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management, partially offset by new business generation. BOLI income decreased $1.9 million to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, largely due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized and lower equity valuations. Additionally, fee income decreased $1.8 million to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in debit card revenue, which was curtailed by the application of the Durbin amendment to the Company's operations beginning July 1, 2021 and a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, partially offset by an increase in deposit related fees.
Non-interest expense totaled $256.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.8 million, compared to $250.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Other operating expense increased $4.4 million to $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $38.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to $4.1 million of transaction costs related to the pending merger with Lakeland. Compensation and benefits expense increased $3.8 million to $147.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $143.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in the accrual for incentive compensation. Data processing expense increased $2.0 million to $21.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, mainly due to an increase in software subscription and maintenance expenses. Additionally, net occupancy expense increased $1.6 million to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, mainly due to increases in rent, depreciation and maintenance expenses, a portion of which were attributable to the Company's new administrative offices. Partially offsetting these increases, the Company recorded a $3.4 million negative provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $1.5 million provision last year. The $4.9 million decrease in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the year was primarily due to an increase in line of credit utilization, combined with a decrease in loans approved and awaiting closing.
Income Tax Expense
For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's income tax expense was $64.5 million with an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared with $59.2 million with an effective tax rate of 26.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of an increase in taxable income, while the increase in the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with the prior year was largely due to non-deductible merger related transaction costs of $4.1 million in the current year.
Asset Quality
The Company's total non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 were $58.5 million, or 0.57% of total loans, compared to $59.5 million or 0.59% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and $48.0 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The $1.0 million decrease in non-performing loans at December 31, 2022, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $7.1 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $1.2 million decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans and a $351,000 increase in non-performing consumer loans. At December 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $68.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $65.7 million with related specific reserves of $4.2 million at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, impaired loans totaled $52.3 million with related specific reserves of $4.3 million.
At December 31, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.86% of total loans, compared to 0.88% and 0.84% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $7.3 million to $88.0 million at December 31, 2022, from $80.7 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was due to an $8.4 million provision for credit losses, partially offset by net charge-offs of $1.1 million. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to the weakened economic forecast, combined with an increase in total loans outstanding.
The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Residential mortgage loans
|10
|$
|1,411
|16
|$
|2,922
|26
|$
|7,229
|Commercial mortgage loans
|2
|2,300
|3
|848
|4
|720
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|1
|790
|1
|798
|-
|-
|Construction loans
|1
|905
|1
|1,058
|-
|-
|Total mortgage loans
|14
|5,406
|21
|5,626
|30
|7,949
|Commercial loans
|5
|964
|9
|2,101
|11
|7,229
|Consumer loans
|18
|885
|12
|401
|24
|649
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|37
|$
|7,255
|42
|$
|8,128
|65
|$
|15,827
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Residential mortgage loans
|9
|$
|1,114
|4
|$
|302
|7
|$
|1,131
|Commercial mortgage loans
|2
|412
|-
|-
|2
|3,960
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction loans
|1
|1,097
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total mortgage loans
|12
|2,623
|4
|302
|9
|5,091
|Commercial loans
|5
|1,014
|5
|1,135
|5
|1,289
|Consumer loans
|4
|147
|6
|379
|7
|228
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|21
|3,784
|15
|1,816
|21
|6,608
|Total accruing past due loans
|58
|$
|11,039
|57
|$
|9,944
|86
|$
|22,435
|Non-accrual:
|Residential mortgage loans
|14
|$
|1,928
|21
|$
|3,120
|28
|$
|6,072
|Commercial mortgage loans
|10
|28,212
|13
|35,352
|14
|16,887
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|1
|1,565
|1
|1,583
|1
|439
|Construction loans
|2
|1,878
|2
|1,878
|2
|2,365
|Total mortgage loans
|27
|33,583
|37
|41,933
|45
|25,763
|Commercial loans
|34
|24,188
|35
|17,181
|51
|20,582
|Consumer loans
|10
|738
|9
|387
|17
|1,682
|Total non-accrual loans
|71
|$
|58,509
|81
|$
|59,501
|113
|$
|48,027
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.57
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|150.44
|%
|148.96
|%
|168.11
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.86
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.84
|%
At December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.1 million and $8.7 million, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2022, there were five additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.2 million, four properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $7.6 million and a valuation charge of $200,000. Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2022 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 increased $3.9 million to $60.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets, from $56.8 million, or 0.41% of total assets at December 31, 2021.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $13.8 billion, a $2.2 million increase from December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $667.3 million increase in total loans and a $135.0 million increase in other assets, partially offset by a $526.0 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $268.4 million decrease in total investments.
The Company's loan portfolio totaled $10.2 billion at December 31, 2022 and $9.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio consists of the following:
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|Residential
|$
|1,177,698
|$
|1,169,368
|$
|1,202,638
|Commercial
|4,316,185
|4,237,534
|3,827,370
|Multi-family
|1,513,818
|1,478,402
|1,364,397
|Construction
|715,494
|666,740
|683,166
|Total mortgage loans
|7,723,195
|7,552,044
|7,077,571
|Commercial loans
|2,233,670
|2,190,584
|2,188,866
|Consumer loans
|304,780
|316,547
|327,442
|Total gross loans
|10,261,645
|10,059,175
|9,593,879
|Premiums on purchased loans
|1,380
|1,376
|1,451
|Net deferred fees and unearned discounts
|(14,142
|)
|(14,022
|)
|(13,706
|)
|Total loans
|$
|10,248,883
|$
|10,046,529
|$
|9,581,624
Total PPP loans outstanding, which are included in total commercial loans, decreased $92.1 million to $2.8 million at December 31, 2022, from $94.9 million at December 31, 2021. Excluding the decrease in PPP loans, for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced net increases of $488.8 million in commercial mortgage loans, $149.4 million in multi-family loans, $136.9 million in commercial loans and $32.3 million in construction loans, partially offset by net decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loans of $24.9 million and $22.7 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 85.6% of the loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to 84.1% at December 31, 2021.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $3.95 billion, compared with $3.52 billion for the same period in 2021.
At December 31, 2022, the Company's unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.06 billion, including commitments of $1.05 billion in commercial loans, $545.7 million in construction loans and $135.5 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 totaled $2.17 billion and $2.05 billion, respectively.
The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.29 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.46 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents were $186.5 million at December 31, 2022, a $526.0 million decrease from December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in short term investments, combined with the investment of excess liquidity into loans.
Total investments were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2022, a $268.4 million decrease from December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.
Total deposits decreased $671.0 million during the year December 31, 2022, to $10.6 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $729.9 million to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2022, while total time deposits increased $58.9 million to $751.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $535.3 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, as the Company shifted $450.0 million of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") borrowings, a $122.3 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $50.4 million decrease in money market deposits and a $22.0 million decrease in savings deposits. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to the inflow of brokered time deposits, partially offset by maturities of longer-term retail time deposits.
Borrowed funds increased $710.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.3 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to the maturity and replacement of brokered demand deposits into lower-costing FHLB borrowings and asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 9.7% of total assets at December 31, 2022, an increase from 5.2% at December 31, 2021.
Stockholders' equity decreased $99.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022, to $1.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, dividends paid to stockholders and common stock repurchases, partially offset by net income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, common stock repurchases totaled 2,045,762 shares at an average cost of $23.23 per share, of which 18,471 shares, at an average cost of $23.45 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at December 31, 2022 were $21.25 and $15.12, respectively, compared with $22.05 and $16.02, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
About the Company
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.
Post Earnings Conference Call
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies.
In addition, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have an uncertain impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, including potential variants, it is difficult to predict the continuing impact of the pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which remain highly uncertain, including when the pandemic will be controlled and abated, and the extent to which the economy can remain open.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.
Footnotes
(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
|At or for the
Three months ended
|At or for the
Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Statement of Income
|Net interest income
|$
|114,060
|$
|109,489
|$
|93,889
|$
|417,552
|$
|366,023
|Provision for credit losses
|3,384
|8,413
|397
|8,388
|(24,339
|)
|Non-interest income
|18,266
|28,445
|20,654
|87,789
|86,809
|Non-interest expense
|61,674
|69,443
|62,063
|256,847
|250,053
|Income before income tax expense
|67,268
|60,078
|52,083
|240,106
|227,118
|Net income
|49,034
|43,421
|37,303
|175,648
|167,921
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.49
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.19
|Interest rate spread
|3.36
|%
|3.36
|%
|2.85
|%
|3.22
|%
|2.89
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.51
|%
|2.95
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.00
|%
|Profitability
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.42
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.26
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|12.37
|%
|10.68
|%
|8.74
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.03
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (2)
|17.51
|%
|14.96
|%
|12.04
|%
|15.20
|%
|13.89
|%
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3)
|1.79
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.86
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|46.88
|%
|47.11
|%
|54.74
|%
|50.68
|%
|54.89
|%
|Asset Quality
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|59,501
|$
|58,509
|$
|48,027
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|59,501
|58,509
|48,027
|Foreclosed assets
|2,053
|2,124
|8,731
|Non-performing assets
|61,554
|60,633
|56,758
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.59
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.50
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|88,633
|$
|88,023
|$
|80,740
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|148.96
|%
|150.44
|%
|168.11
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.88
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.84
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|4,010
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(307
|)
|$
|1,117
|$
|(3,574
|)
|Annualized net loan charge offs (recoveries) to average total loans
|0.16
|%
|(0.05
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.01
|%
|(0.04
|)%
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|Assets
|$
|13,714,201
|$
|13,622,554
|$
|13,715,235
|$
|13,642,849
|$
|13,338,911
|Loans, net
|10,107,451
|9,914,831
|9,479,369
|9,798,822
|9,556,702
|Earning assets
|12,406,641
|12,390,107
|12,577,181
|12,412,830
|12,181,121
|Savings and demand deposits
|10,092,807
|10,173,351
|10,410,706
|10,318,261
|9,752,245
|Borrowings
|1,031,974
|908,841
|628,404
|756,275
|789,838
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|9,164,135
|9,011,492
|9,034,078
|9,025,495
|8,891,775
|Stockholders' equity
|1,572,572
|1,613,522
|1,693,567
|1,618,090
|1,673,715
|Average yield on interest-earning assets
|4.36
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.30
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|1.00
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.41
|%
Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|(1) Annualized Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net income
|$
|49,034
|$
|43,421
|$
|37,303
|$
|175,648
|$
|167,921
|Adjustments to net income:
|Provision for credit losses
|3,384
|8,413
|397
|8,388
|(24,339
|)
|Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposure
|(1,596
|)
|1,575
|(640
|)
|(3,384
|)
|1,515
|Merger-related transaction costs
|1,242
|2,886
|-
|4,128
|-
|Income tax expense
|18,234
|16,657
|14,780
|64,458
|59,197
|Adjusted PTPP income
|$
|70,298
|$
|72,952
|$
|51,840
|$
|249,238
|$
|204,294
|Annualized Adjusted PTPP income
|$
|278,900
|$
|289,429
|$
|205,670
|$
|249,238
|$
|204,294
|Average assets
|$
|13,714,201
|$
|13,622,554
|$
|13,715,235
|$
|13,642,849
|$
|13,338,911
|Annualized Adjusted PTPP return on average assets
|2.03
|%
|2.12
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.53
|%
|(2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,572,572
|$
|1,613,522
|$
|1,693,567
|$
|1,618,090
|$
|1,673,715
|Less: total average intangible assets
|461,402
|462,180
|464,740
|462,620
|465,214
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,111,170
|$
|1,151.342
|$
|1,228,827
|$
|1,155,470
|$
|1,208,501
|Net income
|$
|49,034
|$
|43,421
|$
|37,303
|$
|175,648
|$
|167,921
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)
|17.51
|%
|14.96
|%
|12.04
|%
|15.20
|%
|13.89
|%
|(3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Reported non-interest expense
|$
|61,674
|$
|69,443
|$
|62,063
|$
|256,847
|$
|250,053
|Adjustments to non-interest expense:
|Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|(1,596
|)
|1,575
|(640
|)
|(3,384
|)
|1,515
|Merger-related transaction costs
|1,242
|2,886
|-
|4,128
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|62,028
|$
|64,982
|$
|62,703
|$
|256,103
|$
|248,538
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|246,089
|$
|257,809
|$
|248,767
|$
|256,103
|$
|248,538
|Average assets
|$
|13,714,201
|$
|13,622,554
|$
|13,715,235
|$
|13,642,849
|$
|13,338,911
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets
|1.79
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.86
|%
|(4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net interest income
|$
|114,060
|$
|109,489
|$
|93,889
|$
|417,552
|$
|366,023
|Non-interest income
|18,266
|28,445
|20,654
|87,789
|86,809
|Total income
|$
|132,326
|$
|137,934
|$
|114,543
|$
|505,341
|$
|452,832
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|62,028
|$
|64,982
|$
|62,703
|$
|256,103
|$
|248,538
|Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)
|46.88
|%
|47.11
|%
|54.74
|%
|50.68
|%
|54.89
|%
|(5) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,597,703
|$
|1,697,096
|Less: total intangible assets
|460,892
|464,183
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,136,811
|$
|1,232,913
|Shares outstanding
|75,169,196
|76,969,999
|Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|21.25
|$
|22.05
|Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|15.12
|$
|16.02
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Assets
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|186,490
|$
|506,270
|Short-term investments
|18
|206,193
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|186,508
|712,463
|Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|1,803,548
|2,057,851
|Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $373,468 and $449,709 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively).
|387,923
|436,150
|Equity securities, at fair value
|1,147
|1,325
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|68,554
|34,290
|Loans
|10,248,883
|9,581,624
|Less allowance for credit losses
|88,023
|80,740
|Net loans
|10,160,860
|9,500,884
|Foreclosed assets, net
|2,124
|8,731
|Banking premises and equipment, net
|79,794
|80,559
|Accrued interest receivable
|51,903
|41,990
|Intangible assets
|460,892
|464,183
|Bank-owned life insurance
|239,040
|236,630
|Other assets
|341,143
|206,146
|Total assets
|$
|13,783,436
|$
|13,781,202
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Demand deposits
|$
|8,373,005
|$
|9,080,956
|Savings deposits
|1,438,583
|1,460,541
|Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more
|504,627
|368,277
|Other time deposits
|246,809
|324,238
|Total deposits
|10,563,024
|11,234,012
|Mortgage escrow deposits
|35,705
|34,440
|Borrowed funds
|1,337,370
|626,774
|Subordinated debentures
|10,493
|10,283
|Other liabilities
|239,141
|178,597
|Total liabilities
|12,185,733
|12,084,106
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,169,196 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 76,969,999 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021, respectively.
|832
|832
|Additional paid-in capital
|981,138
|969,815
|Retained earnings
|918,158
|814,533
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(165,045
|)
|6,863
|Treasury stock
|(127,154
|)
|(79,603
|)
|Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|(10,226
|)
|(15,344
|)
|Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan
|(3,427
|)
|(3,984
|)
|Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan
|3,427
|3,984
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,597,703
|1,697,096
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,783,436
|$
|13,781,202
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) and December, 2021,
and year ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and 2021
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest income:
|Real estate secured loans
|$
|91,140
|$
|80,273
|$
|64,972
|$
|304,321
|$
|252,336
|Commercial loans
|28,576
|25,201
|23,393
|98,961
|99,163
|Consumer loans
|4,100
|3,785
|3,325
|14,368
|13,574
|Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|10,653
|9,560
|6,587
|36,619
|23,798
|Held to maturity debt securities
|2,393
|2,416
|2,621
|9,894
|10,743
|Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|313
|496
|770
|2,018
|2,725
|Total interest income
|137,175
|121,731
|101,668
|466,181
|402,339
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|18,383
|9,560
|6,018
|38,704
|26,513
|Borrowed funds
|4,520
|2,518
|1,485
|9,310
|8,614
|Subordinated debt
|212
|164
|276
|615
|1,189
|Total interest expense
|23,115
|12,242
|7,779
|48,629
|36,316
|Net interest income
|114,060
|109,489
|93,889
|417,552
|366,023
|Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses
|3,384
|8,413
|397
|8,388
|(24,339
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|110,676
|101,076
|93,492
|409,164
|390,362
|Non-interest income:
|Fees
|6,612
|7,203
|7,345
|28,128
|29,967
|Wealth management income
|6,596
|6,785
|7,842
|27,870
|30,756
|Insurance agency income
|2,305
|2,865
|2,207
|11,440
|10,216
|Bank-owned life insurance
|2,010
|1,237
|1,960
|5,988
|7,930
|Net gain on securities transactions
|27
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|181
|255
|Other income
|716
|10,358
|1,303
|14,182
|7,685
|Total non-interest income
|18,266
|28,445
|20,654
|87,789
|86,809
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|34,621
|38,079
|35,628
|147,203
|143,366
|Net occupancy expense
|8,304
|8,452
|7,774
|34,566
|32,932
|Data processing expense
|5,178
|5,599
|5,126
|21,753
|19,755
|FDIC Insurance
|1,240
|1,400
|1,345
|5,195
|6,260
|Amortization of intangibles
|781
|779
|890
|3,292
|3,664
|Advertising and promotion expense
|1,499
|1,366
|1,365
|5,191
|3,951
|Credit loss expense (benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures
|(1,596
|)
|1,575
|(640
|)
|(3,384
|)
|1,515
|Other operating expenses
|11,647
|12,193
|10,575
|43,031
|38,610
|Total non-interest expense
|61,674
|69,443
|62,063
|256,847
|250,053
|Income before income tax expense
|67,268
|60,078
|52,083
|240,106
|227,118
|Income tax expense
|18,234
|16,657
|14,780
|64,458
|59,197
|Net income
|$
|49,034
|$
|43,421
|$
|37,303
|$
|175,648
|$
|167,921
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.49
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.20
|Average basic shares outstanding
|74,380,933
|74,297,237
|76,125,889
|74,700,623
|76,471,933
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.49
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.19
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|74,443,511
|74,398,975
|76,226,747
|74,782,370
|76,560,840
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Quarterly Average Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|31,481
|$
|310
|3.90
|%
|$
|30,231
|$
|201
|2.67
|%
|$
|455,454
|$
|162
|0.14
|%
|Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|314
|3
|3.57
|%
|46,707
|295
|2.54
|%
|207,311
|608
|1.16
|%
|Available for sale debt securities
|1,818,356
|9,825
|2.16
|%
|1,948,721
|9,115
|2.42
|%
|1,968,628
|6,192
|1.26
|%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)
|389,729
|2,393
|2.46
|%
|399,370
|2,416
|1.87
|%
|431,295
|2,621
|2.43
|%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|938
|-
|-
|%
|949
|-
|-
|%
|1,106
|-
|-
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|58,372
|828
|5.67
|%
|49,298
|445
|3.61
|%
|34,018
|395
|4.64
|%
|Net loans: (2)
|Total mortgage loans
|7,625,044
|91,140
|4.70
|%
|7,443,268
|80,273
|4.28
|%
|7,035,981
|64,972
|3.64
|%
|Total commercial loans
|2,172,358
|28,576
|5.17
|%
|2,151,512
|25,201
|4.66
|%
|2,108,915
|23,393
|4.37
|%
|Total consumer loans
|310,049
|4,100
|5.25
|%
|320,051
|3,785
|4.74
|%
|334,473
|3,325
|3.94
|%
|Total net loans
|10,107,451
|123,816
|4.82
|%
|9,914,831
|109,259
|4.38
|%
|9,479,369
|91,690
|3.81
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|12,406,641
|$
|137,175
|4.36
|%
|$
|12,390,107
|$
|121,731
|3.90
|%
|$
|12,577,181
|$
|101,668
|3.19
|%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|134,847
|126,330
|125,539
|Other assets
|1,172,713
|1,106,117
|1,012,515
|Total assets
|$
|13,714,201
|$
|13,622,554
|$
|13,715,235
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|5,927,504
|$
|15,405
|1.03
|%
|$
|5,906,679
|$
|7,990
|0.54
|%
|$
|6,208,858
|$
|4,747
|0.30
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,479,260
|404
|0.11
|%
|1,515,926
|296
|0.08
|%
|1,441,867
|428
|0.12
|%
|Time deposits
|714,938
|2,574
|1.43
|%
|669,639
|1,274
|0.76
|%
|731,318
|843
|0.46
|%
|Total Deposits
|8,121,702
|18,383
|0.90
|%
|8,092,244
|9,560
|0.47
|%
|8,382,043
|6,018
|0.28
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,031,974
|4,520
|1.74
|%
|908,841
|2,518
|1.11
|%
|628,404
|1,485
|0.94
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|10,459
|212
|8.03
|%
|10,407
|164
|6.35
|%
|23,631
|276
|4.64
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|9,164,135
|23,115
|1.00
|%
|9,011,492
|12,242
|0.54
|%
|9,034,078
|7,779
|0.34
|%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|2,686,043
|2,750,746
|2,759,981
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|291,451
|246,794
|227,609
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|2,977,494
|2,997,540
|2,987,590
|Total liabilities
|12,141,629
|12,009,032
|12,021,668
|Stockholders' equity
|1,572,572
|1,613,522
|1,693,567
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,714,201
|$
|13,622,554
|$
|13,715,235
|Net interest income
|$
|114,060
|$
|109,489
|$
|93,889
|Net interest rate spread
|3.36
|%
|3.36
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|3,242,506
|$
|3,378,615
|$
|3,543,103
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.62
|%
|3.51
|%
|2.95
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.35x
|1.37x
|1.39x
|(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
|(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.
|12/31/22
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|2.32
|%
|2.36
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.29
|%
|Net loans
|4.82
|%
|4.38
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.81
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.36
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.23
|%
|3.19
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Total deposits
|0.90
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.74
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.94
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.00
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.34
|%
|Interest rate spread
|3.36
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.12
|%
|2.94
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.62
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.02
|%
|2.95
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.35x
|1.37x
|1.38x
|1.39x
|1.39x
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Average Year to Date Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|102,505
|$
|809
|0.79
|%
|$
|421,898
|$
|533
|0.13
|%
|Federal funds sold and other short term investments
|84,969
|1,208
|1.42
|%
|181,982
|2,192
|1.20
|%
|Available for sale debt securities
|1,975,641
|34,612
|1.75
|%
|1,539,811
|21,515
|1.40
|%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)
|407,236
|9,894
|2.43
|%
|437,994
|10,743
|2.45
|%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|999
|-
|-
|%
|1,063
|-
|-
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|42,658
|2,008
|4.71
|%
|41,671
|2,283
|5.48
|%
|Net loans: (2)
|Total mortgage loans
|7,348,482
|304,321
|4.14
|%
|6,878,382
|252,336
|3.67
|%
|Total commercial loans
|2,131,685
|98,961
|4.64
|%
|2,320,077
|99,163
|4.27
|%
|Total consumer loans
|318,655
|14,368
|4.51
|%
|358,243
|13,574
|3.79
|%
|Total net loans
|9,798,822
|417,650
|4.26
|%
|9,556,702
|365,073
|3.82
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|12,412,830
|$
|466,181
|3.76
|%
|$
|12,181,121
|$
|402,339
|3.30
|%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|128,523
|142,981
|Other assets
|1,101,496
|1,014,809
|Total assets
|$
|13,642,849
|$
|13,338,911
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|6,076,653
|$
|32,047
|0.53
|%
|$
|5,794,398
|$
|20,458
|0.35
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,492,046
|1,276
|0.09
|%
|1,414,560
|1,604
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|690,140
|5,381
|0.78
|%
|868,185
|4,451
|0.51
|%
|Total deposits
|8,258,839
|38,704
|0.47
|%
|8,077,143
|26,513
|0.33
|%
|Borrowed funds
|756,275
|9,310
|1.23
|%
|789,838
|8,614
|1.09
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|10,381
|615
|5.92
|%
|24,794
|1,189
|4.79
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|9,025,495
|$
|48,629
|0.54
|%
|$
|8,891,775
|$
|36,316
|0.41
|%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|2,749,562
|2,543,287
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|249,702
|230,134
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|2,999,264
|2,773,421
|Total liabilities
|12,024,759
|11,665,196
|Stockholders' equity
|1,618,090
|1,673,715
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,642,849
|$
|13,338,911
|Net interest income
|$
|417,552
|$
|366,023
|Net interest rate spread
|3.22
|%
|2.89
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|3,387,335
|$
|3,289,346
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.37
|%
|3.00
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.38x
|1.37x
|(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
|(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|1.86
|%
|1.42
|%
|2.24
|%
|Net loans
|4.26
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.87
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.76
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.55
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Total deposits
|0.47
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.53
|%
|Total borrowings
|1.23
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.54
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.67
|%
|Interest rate spread
|3.22
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.88
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.37
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.05
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.38x
|1.37x
|1.35x
Note: The previously reported average balances of interest bearing and non-interest bearing cash for the prior period ended December 31, 2020 in the preceding table were recalculated. This recalculation resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.09% to 3.05% for the period ended December 31, 2020.
