Realtime
Geld
Brief
Zeit
|46,630
|46,940
|19:21
|46,580
|46,850
|19:21
Zeit
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:54
|Novozymes A/S: Trading by management and close relations of management
|Do
|Novozymes A/S GAAP EPS of DKK3.18, revenue of DKK4.53B
|Do
|Novozymes erzielt mehr Umsatz und erhöht die Dividende
|Der dänische Enzymhersteller Novozymes A/S (ISIN: DK0060336014) will die Dividende um rund 9 Prozent auf 6,00 dänische Kronen (ca. 0,81 Euro) erhöhen. Im Vorjahr wurden 5,50 Kronen ausgeschüttet. Beim...
|Do
|Novozymes A/S: Novozymes delivers historically strong full-year results
|Novozymes is delivering strong growth and earnings in a volatile market environment with 9% organic sales growth in 2022. This marks the highest organic sales growth in more than a decade, and Novozymes...
|Do
|Novozymes A/S: Group financial statement and annual report for 2022
|Please read the full announcement in the attached files
