DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWEU LN) Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 446.6292

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28945

CODE: CWEU LN

ISIN: LU1681046188

ISIN: LU1681046188

January 27, 2023 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)