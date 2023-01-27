Eaton Vance Corp. - Form 8 (DD) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Ap13

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i)

(Dealing)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Eaton Vance Management (b) Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a):



The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates:



Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Horizon Therapeutics plc (d) Status of person making the disclosure:



e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with theofferor/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree) Horizon Therapeutics plc (e) Date dealing undertaken: 12 January 2023 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respect ofany other party to the offer?



If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" N/A



If YES, specify which:



Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1)

Class of relevant security:

(Note 2) Ordinary Shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities ownedand/or controlled: 36,456 0.02% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell: Total: 36,456 0.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror)

Class of

relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 4) Ordinary Shares

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror

Class of

relevant

security Purchases/

sales Total

number of

securities Highest

price per

unit paid/

received Lowest

price per

unit paid/

received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of

dealing

e.g. opening/

closing a long/

short position,

increasing/

reducing a long/

short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 5) Price

per unit

(Note 4)

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Writing,

purchasing,

selling,

varying etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 5) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received

per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price

per unit

(Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit

(if applicable)

(Note 4) Ordinary shares This is an amendment of the notification sent 18th January regarding an in-kind redemption from a Fund managed by EVM. The in-kind basket which included the issuer was adjusted post-notification. The share amount of the issuer included in the amended basket is 662 shares (previously 796 shares). EVM's total interest in the issuer has been amended above. 662 Shares N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concertmaking the disclosure and any other person:



Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relating to thevoting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred toon this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition ordisposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referredto on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? YES/NO NO