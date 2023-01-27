Lugano, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - iSwiss Bank, one of the largest players in the securitization sector and winner of several international awards, including this year's iSuccess Forbes 2022 in Monte Carlo for the most innovative company in the sector, has introduced a two billion euro securitization open to anyone. The transaction is managed by iSwiss Bank, through its own Italian special purpose vehicle, registered with the Bank of Italy.

This is a new opportunity for emerging traders to enter the world of global gold production, which is typically only accessible to a few multinationals. The mines are owned by the well-known English group Goldfields, a leading company in the mining sector and whose founders have thirty years' experience in the sector, while the vehicle company chosen and registered with the Bank of Italy, SPV Super Finance is Italian and is chaired by the tycoon Eduard Irimia, already awarded the medal of honour for merit of the Italian Republic.

The purchase of the securities allows the investor not to invest in gold as a commodity but to share the future profits of the four mines involved in the securitization project. The transaction's consultant is the Italian factoring expert Legal Credit, while Italiana Società Rating e Revisioni will issue the rating of the securities.

"We as iSwiss not only provide the cash and payment service for the securities but will also provide our safes in Switzerland for the safekeeping of the physical gold that will be melted down into bars," said Aleo Christopher, CEO of the Swiss iSwiss Group.

For the first time, European investors have the opportunity to trade directly in gold mining production in Asian countries. The proceeds from the sale of the securities will be traded directly in gold production.

The value of the entire transaction is estimated at two billion euro, making it one of the largest securitization transactions in the world. "We are talking about four gold mines," said Aleo, "which, as a result of the financial security, will produce a significant portion of all the world's gold."

This operation is also of interest to those who trade in gold as it reduces the chain of intermediaries and allows traders to buy gold at lower commissions than the market. For more information about iSwiss and the two billion euro securitization, please visit: www.iswiss.ch

