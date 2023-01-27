London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - ENGYIN has secured an investment from none other than Touker Suleyman, a well-known and highly respected entrepreneur and investor. ENGYIN is the first-ever solution that has achieved a high recovery percentage of abandoned baskets at an average of 10%. This innovative technology is a potential game-changer for online retailers looking to boost sales by reducing e-commerce basket abandonment rate.

"This investment will help ENGYIN, to further develop and expand the company's e-commerce platform that utilizes Artificial Intelligence to assist online retailers in optimizing sales," reported Founder and CEO, Chanuka Weerasinghe.





Chanuka Weerasinghe with Touker Suleyman

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/152151_f05216a21416b8f9_001full.jpg.

ENGYIN's proprietary technology solution utilizes real-time price cuts to customers who have shown hesitation in completing a purchase.

This investment is a significant step for ENGYIN as it will support the company's growth and expansion efforts, as well as help it to bring its AI-powered platform to a wider market.

The company is dedicated to changing the way conversion optimization is approached and breaking down barriers in the retail industry.

Media Contact

Name: Atul

Company Name: ENGYIN

Email: info@engyin.com

Website: http://www.engyin.com

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152151