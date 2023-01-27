Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 27 janvier/January 2023) - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,707,102 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on January 27, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 9 707 102 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 27 janvier 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 30 janvier/January 2023 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 31 janvier/January 2023 Symbol/Symbole: YUM NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 50046B 20 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 50046B20 5 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 50046B106/CA50046B1067

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com