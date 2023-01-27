Aehr Test Systems Announces Retirement of Board Member

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that long-time board member, Mario M. Rosati, has retired from the Company's Board, effective January 24, 2023.

Rhea Posedel, Founder and Chairman of Aehr Test Systems, says, "As a young attorney (now at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati), Mario incorporated the Company in 1977 and became our first outside director. His broad business knowledge and invaluable advice was extremely helpful to me during our startup phase, whether it was raising venture capital funding or adding industry leaders to the board. I greatly appreciate Mario's continued contributions and support over his 45 years as a board member."

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "Mario was a director of Aehr Test Systems since its founding in 1977 and instrumental in helping to take the company public in 1997. On behalf of the Board and the management team, we are very thankful for his leadership and longstanding commitment and contributions over the years that have been a key piece of the Company's success. It has been a privilege to serve with him on the Board, and we wish him the very best in retirement."

With the retirement of Mr. Rosati, Aehr Test now has six board members.

