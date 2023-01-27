Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Anna Oxenstierna has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted her resignation. The Company thanks Ms. Oxenstierna for her contributions and wishes her well on her future endeavors.

The Company is currently in discussions with suitable candidates to replace Ms. Oxenstierna. An announcement will be made in due course.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jamie Lavigne

President, Director

+1 (438) 701-3736

info@e-powerresources.com

