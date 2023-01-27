Unified Global Corp: Unified Global Signs First Acquisition of 2023

Initial Definitive Agreement signed of nine planned cannabis acquisitions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Unified Global Corp ("UGC") (OTC PINK:CHYL) a consolidator of cannabis operators, announced today it has signed its first Definitive Agreement of 2023 out of nine planned acquisition transactions expected to close in the first part of 2023. These acquisitions are currently generating over $105M in annual revenue from cannabis businesses consisting of dispensaries, manufacturing and cultivation assets. These include a transaction in Puerto Rico, UGC's planned fourth market.

This first Definitive Agreement is for a dispensary in Oregon. UGC will now be submitting for the change in ownership to the regulatory authorities, required prior to closing of the transaction, which is anticipated before the end of Q1/23.

The remaining eight acquisitions, under non-binding letters of intent, provide for the acquisition of 25 additional dispensaries, cultivation and manufacturing assets located in Oregon, Colorado and Puerto Rico. Change Of Ownership paperwork will be submitted to the regulators within the coming weeks and close thereafter.

"Despite the cannabis market headwinds of 2022, Unified has identified key assets bringing in additional key executives to our publicly traded Collective to help execute on our rapid growth plan" stated Michael Lamb, Unified's Head of Capital Markets. "

2022 Cannabis Market Challenges & Unified's 2023 Optimism

While UGC paused its M&A program in 2022 due to the unsettled cannabis market, it is management's belief that this was due to a Pandemic spike and the industry is now experiencing a return to normalization to pre-pandemic revenue levels. There are over 2,000 operators in Unified's core four markets of Oregon, Colorado, Puerto Rico and Alberta, Canada with over $2 Billion of revenue. UGC continues to source some of the finest assets in the industry as many operators are looking for ways to monetize and have indicated that they are attracted to UGC's collective business model.

About Unified Global

Unified Global intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian/American MultiState Operator (Can-Am MSO) by consolidating cannabisoperations in four markets from two countries. The Company's leadership is an experienced team with significant cannabis operating and M&A expertise.

