Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - PNG Copper Inc. (CSE: PNGC) ("PNG Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now filed its financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the period ending September 30, 2022 ("Required Filings").

On November 15, 2022, the Company announced that it would not be able to file the Required Filings by the filing deadline, November 29, 2022. In connection with the delay, the Company applied to the Ontario Securities Commission requesting a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be imposed to restrict trading in the Company's securities by the CEO, CFO and directors of the Company, which was granted. Now that it has made the Required Filings, the Company will work towards the lifting of the MCTO.

In addition, the Company announces a private placement financing ("Financing") of up to $500,000 in units (each, a "Unit") at a price 1 cent per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of 5 cents for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The Company closed a first tranche of the Financing today, issuing 18,300,000 Units to raise gross proceeds of $183,000. The Company expects to close additional tranches of the Financing over the next few weeks.

About PNG Copper Inc.

PNG Copper Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing quality mineral properties in Papua New Guinea. The Company's core values are respect for the Community, the Landowners, the environment and operating a safe workplace for its employees. The Company is also committed to best practice standards of Corporate Governance.

For further information please visit the Company's website at pngcopper.ca or contact:

PNG Copper Inc.

Paul Rokeby, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1.705.465.1880

