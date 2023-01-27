Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"). Pursuant to the previously announced Marketing Agreement dated December 2, 2021 (the "Agreement"), Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") was engaged to provide marketing services to CENTR. CENTR is pleased to announce it has issued shares at a price of $0.50 per share to Hybrid for its services, totaling 567,000 shares, in full satisfaction of the amount owing to Hybrid for the services it performed under the Agreement.

With this share payment to Hybrid, CENTR and Hybrid have completed their initial marketing arrangement. CENTR has a number of exciting initiatives during calendar year 2023, including new product launches, and will look forward to continuing to share its exciting growth story with the market in this new year, including both existing and prospective shareholders.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, nootropic and adaptogen, non-CBD sparkling functional beverage incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands, visit findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com.

