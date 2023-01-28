Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) announces it has granted a total of 1 million stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base metal and critical mineral properties of merit. The Superb Lake Lithium Project consists of 81 mining claims totalling 6,468 hectares in three separate claim groups. The properties are located approximately 40 km north of Nakina, Ontario along the English River-East Wabigoon sub-province boundary. The Stockwork Property is located in Southern British Columbia, approximately 55 km southeast of Vernon, within the Vernon Mining Division.

Charles Desjardins

CEO, Director

Charles Desjardins

Email: charlesventure@gmail.com

