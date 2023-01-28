Trade Crypto Futures with Covo Finance DEX

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cryptocurrency futures trading has become a popular way for traders to gain exposure to the volatile digital asset market without owning the underlying assets themselves. These financial derivatives allow traders to speculate on the future price movements of various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Let's take a closer look at what cryptocurrency futures trading is, and how to trade crypto futures with Covo Finance , a fully decentralized Exchange.





Basics of Cryptocurrency Futures

A Crypto futures contract is a legally binding agreement between two parties to buy or sell an underlying crypto at a predetermined price and date in the future. This type of contract is commonly used in traditional markets, such as commodities, to manage price risk and provide liquidity. However, with the rise of digital currencies, futures contracts have been adapted to apply to the cryptocurrency market.

Traders can take a long or short position on a particular cryptocurrency, speculating on whether the price will go up or down in the future. For example, if traders believe that Bitcoin will rise, they can take a long position by purchasing a futures contract. If the price of Bitcoin increases, the trader will make a profit, while if the price goes down, they will incur a loss. Similarly, if a trader believes that the price of Bitcoin will decrease, they can take a short position by selling a futures contract. In this case, if the price of Bitcoin drops, the trader will make a profit.

One of the main advantages of cryptocurrency futures trading is the ability to use leverage. Leverage allows traders to make large trades with relatively small capital. For example, if a trader wants to take a $10,000 position on Bitcoin, they would only need to put up a fraction of that amount as collateral.

How to Trade Cryptocurrency Futures

Choose a reputable exchange: Several DEXs such as Covo Finance offer crypto futures trading, which enables traders to buy crypto futures for major currencies directly from their wallets with up to 50x leverage. Connect wallet: To start trading, Traders need to connect their wallets, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Fund wallet: Before starting trading crypto futures, traders will need to fund their wallet with the crypto of choice for collateral. Choose a futures contract: Once the wallet is funded, traders can choose the crypto futures they want to trade along with the leverage to use. Place order: Traders can choose whether to go long or short on the crypto and set a stop loss to limit potential losses.

Crypto Futures Trading with Covo Finance

Trading crypto futures on a decentralized exchange (DEX) like Covo Finance is different from trading on a centralized exchange; DEX provides greater security and reduces the risk of hacking or 3rd party custodial risks. But the basic principles remain the same.

Covo Finance, a 100% decentralized spot and perpetual exchange, has emerged as one of the best options for crypto futures trading. The platform allows users to trade major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink tokens directly from their crypto wallets.

One of the main advantages of Covo Finance is its low trading fees and zero price-impact trades, which make it the fastest-growing spot and futures DEX on the Polygon network. Additionally, the platform offers perpetual futures trading with up to 50x leverage , making it an excellent option for experienced traders.

Despite the potential benefits of cryptocurrency futures trading, several risks also exist. One of the main risks is the volatility of the underlying assets. Digital currencies are known for their high volatility, making it difficult to predict price movements. This volatility can lead to significant losses for traders who need to be better versed in the market.

Cryptocurrency futures trading allows traders to gain exposure to the digital asset market without owning the underlying assets themselves. Additionally, the ability to use leverage and trade on margin can provide traders with the potential to make more significant profits.

In conclusion, cryptocurrency futures trading is a popular investment strategy that allows traders to speculate on the future price movements of various cryptocurrencies. While Covo Finance's low trading fees, zero price-impact trades, and its new mechanism for its "COVO Pool" that facilitates all platform trades while maximizing interest earned on users' crypto make it one of the best options for crypto futures trading.

