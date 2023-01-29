Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Mashida (MSHD) on January 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MSHD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Built on blockchain technology, Mashida (MSHD) is a project that combines GameFi, SocialFi and NFT-Fi, enabling users to interact, play and earn in Web3 world. Its native token MSHD has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 28, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Mashida

Mashida is a BEP-20 token and a Web3 platform that contains a virtual world and social and game application features that are interconnected, and people can interact virtually, work, play, and meet based on activity and interaction.

GameFi, SocialFi and NFT-Fi are there major elements of Mashida project. In order to achieve GameFi, Mashida will establish a game and finance platform that can connect free to earn, free to play, and play to earn. And for SocialFi, Mashida will create a Web3 Social Media platform that makes user interactions safer. Furthermore, to integrate NFT with its ecosystem, Mashida uses NFT as profile identities and assets on the platform. it will adopt a dual layer/filter for the dashboard layer, with the first layer being a verified circle of friends and the outermost circle using a supporting profile.

With all these elements and features, Mashida provides various services. Users can set their privacy boundaries and connect with their circle of friends, stay in touch, informed, updated without missing the latest info. Users can even monetize their time, work and expertise and be more interactive with requests and offers from the community. Simply put, more interactions generate more earning opportunities and rewards.

In addition, users will be able to play games made by Mashida that are controlled by players, with free to play, pay to play, free to earn and play to earn in one experience and fair competition season. Players can earn crypto from interaction and competition from games and earn tokens and loyalty points to spend on exclusive offers of items and service features on the platform.

About MSHD Token

MSHD is the native token of Mashida project that combines Game-Fi, Social-Fi and NFT-Fi, enabling users to interact, play and earn in Web3 world. It will be required for the buying and selling of NFTs.

Based on BEP-20, MSHD has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 1% is provided for pre-sale, 32% is allocated for liquidity provision, 15% will be used for marketing, 20% is provided for the ecosystem, 15% will be used for product development, 7% is provided for the treasury, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

MSHD token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 28, 2023, investors who are interested in the Mashida investment can easily buy and sell MSHD token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

