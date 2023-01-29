Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3886/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . This script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in week 4 we again saw a strong ATX TR, which went 2,28 percent up to 7116,79 points, the highest level since 11 Months. Bestperformers were RHI Magnesita and EVN. The Winner of the 14th Stock Market Tournament was Erste Group, News came from Pierer Mobility, S Immo, Immofinanz, Andritz, Wolftank, Gropyus, Rosenbauer, UBM, Porr, Fabasoft, Zumtobel and Austriacard, spoken by the absolutely smart ...

