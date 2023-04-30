Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4245/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 17 was another non event week for ATX TR, which gained 0,14 percent to 6.941,92 points. VIG wins the 15ths stock market tournament in a big final against two times Champion Palfinger. News came from Andritz (2), Mayr-Melnhof (2), voestalpine, Bawag, A1 Group, Lenzing, Amag, Warimpex, Strabag, Polytec, Palfinger, Frequentis and Erste Group, spoken by the absolutely smart ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...