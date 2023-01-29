Another strong week for the ATX TR, which went 2,28 percent up to 7116,79 points, the highest level since 11 Months. Bestperformer were RHI Magnesita and EVN. News came from Pierer Mobility, S Immo, Immofinanz, Andritz, Wolftank, Gropyus, Rosenbauer, UBM, Porr, Fabasoft, Zumtobel, Immofinanz and Austriacard. Winner of the 14th Stock Market Tournament was Erste Group, http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,28% to 7.116,79 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 7,88%. Up to now there were 16 days with a positive and 4 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 7,88%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Friday with 0,64%, the weakest is Tuesday with 0,11%. These are the best-performers this week: ...

