Week 28 was a good week for ATX TR which gained 1,88 percent to 6.988,24, ATX is now also back in year to date plus territory. The Quarterfinals of our 16th Stock Market Tournament next week are Immofinanz vs. RBI, Zumtobel vs. Kontron, CA Immo vs. Frequentis an S Immo vs. Do&Co. News came from OMV, RHI Magnesita, Andritz, S Immo/Immofinanz, voestalpine, A1 Telekom Austria, Agrana, Marinomed, Vienna Airport, Palfinger, Porr and OMV. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,88% to 6.988,24 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 5,93%. Up to now there were 75 days with a positive and 62 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 6,94% away, from the low 9,44%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,28%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,25% ....

