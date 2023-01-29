Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 29.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc mit massivem Impact!? Morgen wieder Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902388 ISIN: AT0000652250 Ticker-Symbol: T1L 
Tradegate
27.01.23
17:24 Uhr
13,500 Euro
+0,120
+0,90 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S IMMO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,34013,44028.01.
13,36013,40027.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMOFINANZ AG12,690+0,40 %
PIERER MOBILITY AG79,20+0,25 %
S IMMO AG13,500+0,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.