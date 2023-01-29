Pierer Mobility AG: PiererMobility AG crossed a significant milestone with its leading premium motorcycle brand KTM in India. The one millionth motorcycle - a KTM Adventure 390 - has rolled off the production line at Bajaj's Chakan plant in Pune. This Bajaj Auto Limited plant has been co-developing and manufacturing KTM (125cc to 390cc) and Husqvarna (125cc to 401cc) motorcycles for global distribution since 2011. Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG: "This is indeed a momentous occasion for both Pierer Mobility and Bajaj Auto. Our success is based on four pillars: globalization, constant innovation, motivated employees and established brands. As Europe's leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, we have the right partner in Bajaj with the same passion to deliver ...

