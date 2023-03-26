Pierer Mobility; The Supervisory Board intends to increase the number of members of the Executive Board of the Company in the future and to appoint several current members of the Executive Board of KTM AG also at the level of Pierer Mobility AG. Alex Pierer, Florian Kecht, Florian Burguet and Rudolf Wiesbeck shall be appointed as new members of the Executive Board of Pierer Mobility AG. In line with the long-term strategic orientation of the Company, the Supervisory Board has prematurely extended the Executive Board mandate of CEO Stefan Pierer, which was supposed to end on December 31, 2023, until the end of 2025 and the mandates of Viktor Sigl and Hubert Trunkenpolz until the end of 2027. Further, Friedrich Roithner, CFO of the Company, has announced his intention to resign from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...