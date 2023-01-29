Andritz: International technology group Andritz has entered into a strategic partnership with MISC to develop carbon capture equipment for the maritime industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in an official ceremony on January 18, 2023. "MISC's collaboration with Andritz demonstrates its commitment to providing carbon capture solutions to the maritime industry. We are both global leaders in our respective industries, and this strategic partnership opens up new opportunities to develop solutions in the carbon capture and storage value chain," says Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, MISC President & Group Chief Executive Officer. Wolftank: Wolftank Group, specialised in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has been selected as an ...

