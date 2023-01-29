Immofinanz: Austrian real estate company Immofinanz has fully repaid its 2.625% corporate bond due 27 January 2023. The repayment was funded with existing cash resources. The principal amount repaid was EUR 187.1 million, which was the outstanding balance of the 2023 Notes following a change of control event which resulted in the repayment of EUR 295.7 million 2023 Notes in April 2022. Austriacard: Austriacard Holdings (ACAG), an Austrian Group with an international presence and one of the leading providers of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe, announces that it will apply for listing on the Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges and merge through a cross border transaction with its 70.79% subsidiary Inform P. Lykos Holdings, a company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange ....

