Austriacard: Austriacard Holdings, one of the leading B2B providers of secure data, smart cards and payment solutions in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, increased revenues by 76,9 % to € 314.7m compared to 2021. According to the company, the main drivers of this revenue increase are attributed to the strong growth of payment products and solutions, the provision of security printing forms and ballots for the elections in Kenya and the first time consolidation of TAG Systems UK (formerly Nitecrest ltd. and Tag Nitecrest ltd.). From regional perspective, this increase is due to good business development in the core markets in Europe and Türkiye as well as to our expansion in the US market. Gross profit increased by 73.6% to € ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...