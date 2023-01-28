Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2023) - Karin Ann released her new single "for a moment" on January 27, 2023.





Karin Ann



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/152444_9dccea5774f0e957_001full.jpg

Karin Ann shares the meaning behind 'for a moment': "Writing it was kind of therapeutic for me, it's about accepting the bad things you went though, it's about accepting that healing takes time and that it's OK to not feel OK and it's OK to feel like something horrible you went through didn't make you stronger but actually made life much more difficult, it's about accepting all that you went though and taking conscious steps towards healing."

Karin Ann released her second EP "side effects of being human" in 2022, showcasing her sound at the UK's new music discovery festival, The Great Escape. She won Best Music Video at the 2021 Munich Music Video Awards, Discovery of the Year at the 2021 Zebrik Awards in the Czech Republic, and was the face of Spotify's 2021 EQUAL campaign, that saw her become the first Slovak artist featured on a giant billboard in New York's Times Square. Her first solo gig at the end of 2021 was held in Prague and was supported by Amnesty International, from which Karin Ann donated all earnings back into their initiative to support their human rights work.

Media Details:

Sophia Felix

HBM Talent & Mgmt

Los Angeles, CA

info@hbmtalent.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152444