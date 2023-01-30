In January, a healthcare conference hosted by JP Morgan kissed the entire biotech industry awake. Another industry meeting is now scheduled for February in New York. Defence Therapeutics will be giving two presentations there to present itself to colleagues and investors. The Canadians will be presenting a flexible, patented platform technology and a whole series of projects that are about to enter Phase I trials. An mRNA vaccine candidate against skin cancer recently convinced with a cure rate of 60% in animals. We shed light on the Company and the share.

