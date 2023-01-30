The market is gigantic for commercial vehicle manufacturers worldwide and represents an opportunity of the century. Due to the political requirements to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector over the next few years, the industry is currently experiencing a boom that is likely to continue well into the next decade. As of the end of 2021, around 93% of all light and heavy commercial vehicles in Germany were still powered by diesel, while the proportion of those using alternative fuels was a low 2%. In the course of tightening climate targets, this disparity should be turned around as quickly as possible in the next few years. First Hydrogen's vision is to become the leading designer and manufacturer of zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles in the UK, EU and North America. By working with another industry heavyweight, the fledgling company is now moving ever closer to the mass market.

