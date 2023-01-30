Yaskawa's new Enewell-SOL P3A 25kW inverters are suitable for applications in medium- or large-size rooftop solar projects and carports.Japan's Yaskawa Electric has developed new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial rooftop PV projects. The Enewell-SOL P3A 25kW three-phase inverters are suitable for medium- or large-size rooftop projects and carports. At first, they will only be available in Japan, with orders starting from March 1, according to the manufacturer. The wall-mounted inverters measure 875 mm x 525 mm x 300 mm and weigh 57 kg. "It can reach an efficiency of up ...

