GlobeNewswire
30.01.2023 | 08:10
71 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-30 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.01.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.01.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA   Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2023 Storent Investments STOR      Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.01.2023 CleanR Grupa CRG          Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2023 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.02.2023 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A   Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
