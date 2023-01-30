Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-30 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 CleanR Grupa CRG Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2023 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de