Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-30 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 Storent Investments STOR Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2023 CleanR Grupa CRG Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2023 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2023 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.