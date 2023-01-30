NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Billerud (09/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Billerud AB (Billerud) published on January 27, 2023 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Billerud has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 24, 2023, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2023. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Billerud (BILL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1114222