Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
30.01.2023
L'OCCITANE Group: ELEMIS achieves B Corp certification

GENEVA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'OCCITANE Group, leading manufacturer and retailer of premium and sustainable beauty and wellness products, is proud to announce that its innovative global British skincare brand, ELEMIS, is now a Certified B Corporation. This marks a new milestone in the Group's global journey to achieving B Corp certification.

L'OCCITANE Group is proud to announce that its innovative global British skincare brand, ELEMIS, is now a Certified B Corporation

To certify as a B Corp, a rigorous assessment of the whole business is carried out to meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance. For L'OCCITANE Group, pursuing certification signifies being part of a global movement of businesses that share a collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

Since its inception in 1976 with the creation of L'OCCITANE en Provence, the Group has championed sustainability. As the Group continues to grow and welcome new brands, it underlines the importance of a shared commitment to make a positive impact in a structured way. Therefore, the Group recently unveiled its new corporate Mission: With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate nature. The Mission acts as a guiding light to steer the actions of the entire organisation with a collective focus on the triple bottom-line - its people, the planet, and profitability.

As an operationally independent subsidiary of the Group, ELEMIS completed its own B Impact Assessment. After two years of implementing changes to practices across the business, ELEMIS achieved an impressive, verified score of 93 points.

André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the L'OCCITANE Group, said: 'I congratulate ELEMIS on this outstanding achievement which demonstrates how the brand and its people strive at every level for a more equitable, sustainable and inclusive world.'

Séan Harrington, Co-Founder & CEO of ELEMIS said: 'We are proud of our B Corp certification, a holistic assessment of a company's social and environmental impact across all of its stakeholders. In our view, companies have a responsibility to bring meaningful, positive benefits to society.'

The L'OCCITANE Group's ambition is to be fully B Corp certified across the company during the course of 2023. As a Group with a growing portfolio of entrepreneurial beauty brands spanning five continents, a profound verification process has been required in order to achieve certification. This represents a collaboration across functions and geographies and shows where and how the company can continuously progress to drive positive change.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991286/LOCCITANE_Group_Certified_B_Corporation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527234/LOCCITANE_GROUP_logo.jpg

L'OCCITANE Group logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elemis-achieves-b-corp-certification-301732633.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
