Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd. (SCCL) has commissioned 5 MW of a 15 MW floating solar plant at the Singareni Thermal Power Station reservoir in India.From pv magazine India India's SCCL has commissioned its first floating solar power plant at the Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Jaipur, in the Indian state of Telangana. State-owned SCCL is setting up a 15 MW (AC)/19.5 MW (DC) floating solar power plant at the STPS reservoir. In the first phase, it commissioned 5 MW of floating solar capacity. It expects to finish the second 10 MW phase by the end of March. The 5 MW(AC)/6.5 MW(DC) floating ...

