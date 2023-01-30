EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Sweden Announced As Home Member State



30.01.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Sweden Announced As Home Member State January 30, 2023 - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) today announced that it has formally chosen Sweden as its home member state. MGI successfully relocated its registered office and headquarters from Malta to Stockholm, Sweden as communicated by way of press release on 2 January 2023. As a formality, MGI has now also chosen Sweden to be its home member state in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. Lag om värdepappersmarknaden). The Company will publish information regarding its listed securities in accordance with Swedish law and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's regulations. CEO Remco Westermann: "MGI's recent relocation to Sweden is part of our initiative for a stronger capital markets orientation with improved corporate governance and increased transparency. The excellent governance and transparency standards established in Sweden, as well as our positive experiences with the Swedish equity and non-equity markets, convinced us to make this decision and we are pleased to announce that we have now also chosen Sweden as our home member state." The information contained in this press release is information that MGI is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on January 30, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Responsible parties The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

