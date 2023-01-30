Ofuzzi to Launch Cyber 1200 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner

Ofuzzi is a young and high-tech brand specializing in home cleaning providing unique, user-friendly, and seamless experiences when it comes to households.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Ofuzzi announced today the upcoming launch of its unique and feature-packed cordless robotic pool cleaner - the Cyber 1200 Pro in April of 2023. With the release of this model, the Ofuzzi 1200 Pro now sits as the brand's flagship pool cleaner improving upon the previous model across the board in all metrics. Ofuzzi has garnered reverence and acclaim from its customer base, publications, and online influencers with its portable handheld vacuum cleaners for different use cases including household deep cleaning, quick cleanups, ultra-portable on-the-go solutions, and intelligent pool cleaners. So, Ofuzzi brings vast experience and veneration with its upcoming intelligent solution to pool cleaning in the robotic form. The Cyber 1200 Pro reflects its vision to make every family's life easy and enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and innovative product design.

Robotic pool cleaners are compact, lightweight wheeled machines that crawl along the surface of a pool while cleaning it. They typically sport a small electric motor and a catchment for debris. The motor creates suction to remove the dirt and debris. Additionally, many robotic cleaners also use small brushes to dislodge stubborn particles of slime, dirt, and algae. When the robot removes the dirt, it is stored in a separate catchment area which is removed and emptied. The Cyber 1200 Pro takes all the typical features and introduces Ofuzzi's signature intelligent features and algorithms, including a powerful motor and guidance system offering unprecedented power, prolonged runtime, interactive interface, ease-of-use features, and a novel algorithmic solution for complete pool surface coverage.

The Cyber 1200 Pro from Ofuzzi makes its mark as a perfect companion for the modern 2023 household with its fast-charging feature resulting in utmost endurance. It takes three hours to charge for up to 120 minutes of use which translates to three full cleanings a day.

It goes beyond the classic home pool sizes and tackles large pools with flat bottoms effortlessly. It can clean large semi-above/inground flay bottom pools with up to 1,076 square feet with a maximum depth of 6.56 feet (2 meters). The thoughtful engineering behind the Ofuzzi 1200 Pro draws a perfect balance of comprehensive pool maintenance and effortless endurance, bringing the best of both worlds.

Another aspect the engineers at Ofuzzi re-imagined is how users will interact with a device like a robotic pool cleaner in the 1200 Pro. Borrowing from years of user-experience analyses, Ofuzzi implemented a color-based interactive solution marking one of the most intuitive modes of human-machine interaction in the Cyber 1200 Pro. Its interactive LED circles use a dynamic lighting scheme to naturally convey the machine status to the user where green light flashing indicates the robot is functioning normally, rapid green light flashing indicates low battery, while the red-light flashing indicates malfunctions.

Equipped with new and upgraded dual suction adaptors and dual motors of 50W, it boasts enormous suction power which quantifies to 1.5 times the garbage absorption prowess over earlier generations.

A key feature of pool cleaners is that they must be compact. To achieve this, often power is compromised. Ofuzzi's design and engineering behind the Cyber 1200 Pro make no compromises in power while keeping the form factor extremely compact. Powered by its dual 50W motors, this tiny device does away with all the filth one can think of - from leaves and branches to heavy-duty grime and debris. It is geared towards empowering users with effortless cleaning prowess without touching the water by the user.

Another highlight of the device is Ofuzzi's Auto-Dock Technology. With this novel tech, the Cyber 1200 Pro is committed to keeping the user dry while keeping the pool immaculate. After cleaning, it automatically arrives at the pool wall for the user to conveniently pull it up with its hook or floating handle.

One aspect that is baked into the Cyber 1200 Pro from Ofuzzi is its intelligence, or more precisely, a complete coverage double navigation path algorithm. Typical robotic pool cleaners go all the way till they hit any obstacle and return the whole distance. Whenever this is repeated on a diagonal trajectory, this potentially leaves blind spots on the pool surface, that never get touched by the robots. The Cyber 1200 Pro, however, is intelligently engineered with its double navigation path tech that reverts and backtracks halfway down the pool when it detects touches on the pool walls and continues forward. In other words, when it runs into the pool wall, it crawls halfway back and returns in the same direction prioritizing full center coverage. Consequently, it guarantees complete and efficient coverage of the pool. Therefore, this algorithm retires the missing sweeps and transforms complete pool floors into sparkly clean surfaces.

Living up to Ofuzzi's mission of user convenience, the usability and maintenance regimen is kept as smooth and streamlined as one can imagine. By simply turning the switch, and placing the Cyber 1200 Pro into the pool, users will be greeted with a sparkling clean pool. Furthermore, maintenance is a mere one-step process. After cleaning, users simply need to rinse the filter and the bottom of the machine with water. Praised thoroughly for their attention to user convenience, Ofuzzi brought the same flavor with even more vigor. The Cyber 1200 Pro commits quick and easy cleaning without getting a single hand dirty.

Ofuzzi's several lines of vacuum cleaning solutions ( H8 Apex and H9 Pro ) have triumphed in sales on Amazon by topping its charts multiple times and received rave reviews from customers and influencers alike not only for the novel innovations but also for offering extremely high value propositions. With a trail of success, the Cyber 1200 Pro is the most ambitious and intelligent offering from Ofuzzi to date.

About Ofuzzi

Ofuzzi is a high-end technology innovation brand focusing on comprehensive and novel approaches to cleaning. Ofuzzi strives to explore every aspect of the home environment and delve into every pain point of daily clean-ups. Its engineers follow the philosophy of saying no to mediocrity and compromises, always prioritizing user-friendliness and practicality. Ofuzzi is determined to deliver its mission statement which reads, "At Ofuzzi, we focus on making every family's life easy and enjoyable through cutting-edge technology and innovative product design." Going beyond technological advances, Ofuzzi sets forth a vision of familial amity empowered through technology by stating its goal to bring innovative cleaning products into every family so that everyone can enjoy the improved quality of life brought about by state-of-the-art technology.

Contact:

For inquiries, please email: marketing@ofuzzi.com

Official website: www.ofuzzi.com

SOURCE: Ofuzzi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737214/Ofuzzi-to-Launch-Cyber-1200-Pro-Robotic-Pool-Cleaner