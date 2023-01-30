Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) (the "Company" or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce drill results from the 100%-owned Homestake Ridge property in BC's Golden Triangle.

Highlights from the Homestake Main Deposit include*:

HR22-324: 4.32 g/t Au and 76 g/t Ag over 22.50 meters including 19.42 g/t Au and 375 g/t Ag over 4.50 meters

HR22-333: 46.31 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu over 25.00 meters including 1,145 g/t Au, 826 g/t Ag and 0.51% Cu over 0.48 meters

HR22-336: 6.19 g/t Au and 1,844 g/t Ag over 3.90 meters and 6.37 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag and 1.51% Cu over 6.00 meters

HR22-338: 4.16 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 1.42% Cu over 5.10 meters including 20.80 g/t Au, 115 g/t Ag and 11.60% Cu over 0.50 meters

HR22-345: 8.73 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag over 29.54 meters, including 260 g/t Au, 102 g/t Ag over 0.70 meters

HR22-359: Three individual higher grade zones grading; 49.49 g/t Au over 1.52m, 24.00 g/t Au over 0.70m and 46.20 g/t Au over 0.50m within a 40.50 meter interval

* Intervals are core length; estimated true widths vary from 80 to 90% of core length interval, assays are uncut

Highlights from the Homestake Silver Deposit include*:

HR22-349: 211 g/t Ag over 3.50 meters, and 688 g/t Ag over 0.80 meters

HR22-357: Three individual higher grade silver intersects grading; 1,185 g/t Ag over 0.50m, 816 g/t Ag over 0.50m and 1,085 g/t Ag over 0.50m within a 129m wide structural corridor

HR22-361: 2,500 g/t Ag, 15.04 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu over 1.20 meters

HR22-362: 1,252 g/t Ag, 0.81 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu over 2.50 meters, including 3,330 g/t Ag, 0.75 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu over 0.75m

HR22-365: 469 g/t Ag over 2.70 meters including 1,040 g/t Ag over 0.65 meters

* Intervals are core length; estimated true widths vary from 70 to 90% of core length interval, assays are uncut

"Dolly Varden Silver's initial drilling at the Homestake Main Deposit has returned consistent mineralized intervals with some of the highest grades of gold with silver reported from the Property to date, but also the entire Golden Triangle during the 2022 drilling season," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO. "Coupled with the exceptional grades and thicknesses of silver mineralization encountered in step-out holes at the Wolf and Kitsol Deposits, we are demonstrating the impressive precious metal endowment and potential of the Kitsault Valley trend."

The objective of drilling during 2022 at the Homestake Main and Homestake Silver deposits was to expanded multiple, subparallel mineralized zones and to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources. A total of 41 holes for 10,472 meters were completed at the Homestake Main Deposit, 12 holes for 6,076 meters were completed at the Homestake Silver Deposit and 3 additional exploration holes for 1,900 meters were completed along the Homestake Ridge Trend during the 2022 season.





Figure 1. Homestake Ridge Deposits within Dolly Varden's Kitsault Valley Trend.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_002full.jpg

The Homestake Ridge deposits are interpreted as structurally-controlled, multi-phase epithermal vein and breccia systems hosted in early Jurassic-age Hazelton Group volcanic rocks. Mineralization consists primarily of pyrite and chalcopyrite in a breccia matrix within a silica breccia vein system, locally with native gold, silver and electrum. (see Figure 3). The northwestern strike of the main Homestake structural trend hosts multiple, subparallel internal structures that are interpreted to form the controls for high-grade gold shoots within a broader interval of mineralization at the Homestake Main deposit. The main structural corridor dips steeply to the northeast (see Figure 4 to 6).





Figure 2. Homestake Main and Homestake Silver Long Section (looking west) with 2022 drilling highlighted.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_003full.jpg

Homestake Main

The results from Homestake Main are primarily infill drilling from areas of current Inferred Mineral Resources and suggest that the higher-grade gold-silver shoots may be more extensive than previously interpreted. In addition, the drilling has generated new targets down-dip the Homestake Main deposit along the projected plunge of the higher grade shoots that are wide open for expansion. Oriented core was used on all drill holes on the project and this detailed structural data is also being integrated in to the geological model to further increase confidence.

Four of the drill holes at Homestake Main were drilled below the Mineral Resource domains to test for down dip extensions. Drill holes HR22-326, 329, 351 and 354 all intersected the structures that host gold mineralization below the resource.

One step out drill hole, HR22-355, was drilled along trend and approximately 250m north of Homestake Main. Alteration associated with the main deposit was encountered with minor brecciation returning anomalous pathfinder elements as seen in the upper levels of the mineralization system at the Homestake Main Deposit indicating the system continues to the north.

Complete Assay results for the second batch of drilling results from Homestake Main are in Table 1.





Figure 3. Drill hole HR22-333 from the Homestake Main deposit showing breccia vein style mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_004full.jpg

Homestake Silver

The 2022 drilling at the Homestake Silver Deposit area was a combination of step out holes below the primarily Inferred Mineral Resource as well as some infill drilling designed to convert Inferred resources to Indicated classification. Six infill drill holes, HR22-340, 344, 349, 353, 358 and 361, were collared off three drill pads at the southern end of the deposit (see Figure 8). The mineralization encountered in these holes is consistent with previous drilling.

Expansion drill Holes HR22-364, 365 and 366 targeted the south end while HR22-357 and 360 in the northern end of Homestake Silver testing below several of the resource domains. Drilling intersected silver mineralization (see figure 4) within multiple vein stockwork zones extending the zones to depth. These areas remain open down dip.





Figure 4. Drill hole HR22-366, 473m depth, down dip step out from the Homestake Silver deposit showing Native Silver in breccia vein style mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_005full.jpg

Step out drill hole HR22-362, located approximately 200m down dip and along the targeted projection of a Homestake Silver resource domain intersected vein breccia over 2.50m core length grading 1,252 g/t Ag, including 0.75m grading 3,330 g/t Ag. Relatively little drilling has been completed at Homestake Silver and with these step out mineralized intersections the expansion potential to depth and along strike has been demonstrated.

Complete Assay results for the 2022 Homestake Silver drilling are in Table 2.

Homestake Trend Exploration

Two new areas within the Homestake Trend were tested with three drill holes. Drill holes HR22-311 and 312 were collared 425m to the south of the Homestake Silver Deposit to test below sedimentary cover rocks (see Figure 2). Although alteration of the volcanic rock below the sediment cover was present, no significant mineralization was encountered. Further geophysics will be completed over this area to aid in targeting the southern projection of the Homestake Ridge structural corridor below the sediment cover.

Drill hole HR22-363 was drilled 1.2 kilometers to the east of Homestake Main to test a dominant Northeast trending controlling structure within the centre of the valley. No significant mineralization was encountered within the structure in that area.

Plans, Sections and Tables





Figure 5. Homestake Main Plan View highlighting 2022 Infill and Step out drilling (red collars) with Current Mineral Resource block model, primarily of Inferred Classification.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_006full.jpg





Figure 6. Homestake Main Cross Section 300NW (A-B) with completed 2022 intersects.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_007full.jpg





Figure 7. Homestake Main Cross Section 250NW (C-D) with 2022 and previous drill holes.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_008full.jpg





Figure 8. Homestake Silver Plan View highlighting 2022 Step out and Infill drilling (red collars) with Current Mineral Resource block model, primarily of Inferred Classification.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1728/152849_bf40b273347ffa2d_009full.jpg

Table 1. Complete Drill Hole Assays from the Homestake Main Deposit Infill drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Au (g/t)** Ag (g/t)** Cu (%) HR22-324 152.00 174.50 22.50 4.32 76 NSV including 170.00 174.50 4.50 19.42 375 NSV including 171.96 172.40 0.44 166 984 NSV HR22-326 451.00 472.80 21.80 0.47 NSV NSV including 461.00 463.00 2.00 3.00 NSV NSV HR22-329 413.46 450.55 37.09 0.73 NSV NSV including 418.00 422.00 4.00 4.03 6 NSV including 423.00 424.00 1.00 1.62 9 NSV HR22-332 252.40 265.20 12.80 0.33 NSV 0.18 including 256.50 258.00 1.50 0.81 11 1.09 including 344.50 345.50 1.00 1.39 16 NSV and 393.00 403.25 10.25 0.79 NSV NSV including 397.50 400.50 3.00 2.30 40 NSV HR22-333 92.00 105.00 13.00 1.05 21 NSV including 98.30 99.08 0.78 13.95 196 NSV and 117.00 142.00 25.00 46.31 70 0.19 including 120.26 130.10 9.84 111.94 162 0.37 including 124.67 125.15 0.48 1,145 826 0.51 HR22-336 96.30 100.20 3.90 6.19 1,844 NSV including 96.62 97.00 0.38 3.78 13,855 0.49 and 132.00 157.00 25.00 1.95 NSV 0.38 including 133.00 139.00 6.00 6.37 29 1.51 HR22-338 120.90 126.00 5.10 4.16 21 1.42 including 120.90 121.40 0.50 20.80 115 11.60 including 128.60 129.84 1.24 8.92 52 1.38 and 150.50 159.00 8.50 0.63 5 0.21 including 150.50 151.30 0.80 4.89 28 1.43 and 175.50 178.50 3.00 0.61 17 0.45 including 177.00 177.65 0.65 1.17 43 1.55 HR22-341 84.00 113.00 29.00 2.28 5 0.13 including 96.00 107.00 11.00 5.27 9 0.33 including 102.00 104.00 2.00 14.85 20 0.73 HR22-342 79.32 102.00 22.68 0.80 57 NSV including 88.31 92.00 3.69 2.95 8 NSV and 120.00 140.44 20.44 0.57 NSV NSV including 121.13 123.70 2.57 2.39 5 0.29 HR22-343 84.50 115.00 30.50 1.15 NSV NSV including 92.27 96.80 4.53 1.59 NSV NSV including 99.19 103.30 4.11 2.67 5 NSV including 107.00 109.00 2.00 4.45 15 0.35 HR22-345 95.00 124.54 29.54 8.73 12 0.13 including 115.12 124.54 9.42 26.25 28 0.37 including 120.00 120.70 0.70 260 102 NSV HR22-346 111.00 126.05 15.05 1.04 NSV NSV including 119.75 122.75 3.00 3.47 9 0.37 HR22-347 135.00 156.00 21.00 1.88 NSV 0.04 including 135.00 147.00 12.00 2.57 NSV 0.07 HR22-348 63.00 71.00 8.00 0.16 NSV NSV and 80.00 111.00 31.00 1.63 NSV NSV including 88.00 100.00 12.00 3.24 NSV 0.14 HR22-350 66.00 128.00 62.00 0.87 NSV NSV including 77.00 94.00 17.00 2.05 NSV NSV HR22-351 436.00 438.00 2.00 0.36 NSV NSV and 473.70 477.50 3.80 0.30 NSV NSV HR22-352 172.00 227.00 55.00 1.37 4 0.20 including 178.81 179.81 1.00 53.75 54 2.03 including 202.33 203.33 1.00 3.65 63 4.68 including 211.00 212.45 1.45 1.22 9 0.16 HR22-354 495.00 498.90 3.90 0.12 NSV NSV HR22-355 (step out) 645.00 648.50 3.50 0.12 NSV NSV and 662.00 666.75 4.75 0.18 NSV NSV HR22-356 212.00 218.00 6.00 0.38 NSV NSV and 221.00 221.50 0.50 4.32 NSV NSV and 291.50 308.00 16.50 0.21 NSV NSV HR22-359 49.70 50.20 0.50 0.74 6,420 0.11 and 111.63 113.15 1.52 49.49 50 0.96 and 136.85 137.55 0.70 24.00 76 0.38 and 141.00 141.50 0.50 46.20 6 NSV

*Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 80% to 90% of core lengths

** Assays reported are uncut



Table 2. Completed Drill Hole Assays from the Homestake Silver Deposit step out and Infill drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Au (g/t)** Ag (g/t)** Cu (%) HR22-340 46.00 56.00 10.00 NSV 97 NSV HR22-344 81.00 82.00 1.00 NSV 112 NSV and 152.00 153.00 1.00 NSV 103 NSV and 166.00 167.00 1.00 0.39 NSV NSV and 197.75 204.75 7.00 0.13 65 NSV including 197.75 198.50 0.75 0.13 146 NSV and 408.00 410.00 2.00 0.14 72 NSV HR22-349 153.00 156.50 3.50 NSV 211 0.12 and 159.20 160.00 0.80 NSV 688 NSV and 325.80 329.00 3.20 0.12 210 NSV and 337.00 341.00 4.00 0.50 287 NSV and 355.47 356.18 0.71 0.10 434 NSV and 361.50 362.80 1.30 NSV 151 NSV HR22-353 239.22 256.00 16.78 NSV 119 NSV including 239.22 243.27 4.05 NSV 242 NSV including 253.79 256.00 2.21 0.17 154 NSV HR22-357 194.38 195.50 1.12 0.16 318 NSV and 200.00 200.50 0.50 NSV 151 NSV and 206.60 209.30 2.70 0.08 506 NSV including 206.60 207.10 0.50 0.11 1,185 NSV and 239.00 239.50 0.50 0.11 816 NSV and 298.70 299.20 0.50 NSV 1,085 0.18 and 315.60 316.15 0.55 0.17 585 NSV and 335.10 335.90 0.80 0.30 351 NSV HR22-358 110.27 111.92 1.65 NSV 132 NSV and 136.69 137.10 0.41 NSV 192 NSV and 250.77 251.17 0.40 0.08 386 NSV and 326.61 327.12 0.51 0.63 161 NSV and 331.00 332.00 1.00 0.07 215 NSV HR22-360 205.40 206.00 0.60 0.08 339 NSV and 229.00 229.50 0.50 0.07 425 NSV and 243.75 244.25 0.50 NSV 136 NSV and 278.25 279.25 1.00 NSV 148 NSV and 315.00 317.00 2.00 NSV 310 NSV and 328.50 329.50 1.00 0.10 488 NSV and 331.00 332.70 1.70 0.13 690 NSV and 336.00 336.50 0.50 0.60 1,270 NSV and 337.45 341.70 4.25 0.40 251 NSV and 396.00 399.00 3.00 2.31 39 NSV and 444.00 446.00 2.00 0.68 NSV NSV HR22-361 165.17 165.63 0.46 NSV 599 NSV and 213.33 213.65 0.32 0.37 99 NSV and 226.10 227.30 1.20 15.04 2,500 0.17 and 317.01 317.41 0.40 2.07 45 0.44 HR22-362 633.00 635.50 2.50 0.81 1,252 0.14 including 634.00 634.75 0.75 2.24 3,330 0.38 HR22-364 486.75 488.60 1.85 0.16 15 NSV HR22-365 184.70 186.85 2.15 NSV 187 NSV and 190.75 193.45 2.70 NSV 469 NSV including 192.30 192.95 0.65 NSV 1,040 NSV and 512.00 512.85 0.85 0.31 98 NSV HR22-366 472.70 473.27 0.57 0.70 2,760 0.06

*Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles and range from 70% to 90% of core lengths

** Assays reported are uncut



Table 3. Drill Hole Collars for 2022 Homestake Main Deposit Area Drilling (this release)

Hole ID Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev.

(m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) HR22-324 462956 6179462 956 225 -80 201.00 HR22-326 463126 6179555 903 215 -72 472.50 HR22-329 463126 6179555 903 232 -72 495.00 HR22-332 462965 6179544 922 240 -73 402.00 HR22-333 463089 6179383 982 225 -47 210.00 HR22-336 463034 6179363 1009 225 -76 186.00 HR22-338 463034 6179363 1009 240 -56 186.00 HR22-341 462902 6179443 961 220 -48 120.00 HR22-342 462995 6179395 996 225 -65 198.00 HR22-343 462902 6179443 961 220 -50 150.00 HR22-345 462919 6179389 1007 225 -66 132.00 HR22-346 462866 6179514 943 225 -50 180.00 HR22-347 462866 6179514 943 225 -60 192.00 HR22-348 462919 6179389 1007 225 -50 111.00 HR22-350 462919 6179389 1007 200 -45 132.00 HR22-351 463323 6179506 854 225 -45 522.00 HR22-352 463132 6179416 949 200 -55 351.00 HR22-354 463314 6179608 842 226 -45 502.00 HR22-355 462865 6179922 1066 245 -60 682.00 HR22-356 463050 6179452 956 255 -74 399.00 HR22-359 462919 6179389 1007 160 -45 288.00

Table 4. Drill Hole Collars for 2022 Homestake Silver Deposit Area Drilling

Hole ID Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev.

(m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) HR22340 463802 6178573 801 223 -46 360.00 HR22344 463802 6178573 801 223 -56 435.00 HR22349 463805 6178612 793 223 -45 435.00 HR22353 463805 6178612 793 223 -57 477.00 HR22358 463780 6178621 803 223 -50 467.00 HR22361 463780 6178621 803 223 -56 390.00 HR22357 463578 6179147 834 220 -55 528.00 HR22360 463578 6179147 834 230 -50 600.00 HR22362 464180 6178462 716 235 -50 681.00 HR22364 463833 6178779 763 223 -50 600.00 HR22365 463912 6178711 749 223 -50 531.00 HR22366 463964 6178647 745 220 -53 570.00

Table 5. Drill Hole Collars for 2022 Homestake Exploration Drilling

Hole ID Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev.

(m) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) HR22311 464460 6177976 714 250 -50 903.00 HR22312 464460 6177976 714 230 -55 520.00 HR22363 464217 6179802 840 190 -75 471.00

The Company Engages Gold Standard Media LLC

The Company has engaged internet marketing and advertising company, Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"), to prepare email marketing campaigns, landing pages, advertisements, and other related services to assist the Company in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence.

GSM is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 723 W, University Ave. #110-283 Georgetown Texas. GSM uses affiliated entities such as Future Money Trends and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC for the purpose of these marketing activities. Under the terms of the agreement GSM will be paid US$125,000 for a 12 month period.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 70% minus 2mm (10 mesh), of which a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is determined by Fire Assay on a 30g split.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program for Dolly Varden on the Kitsault Valley Project.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or information in this release relates to, among other things, the 2022 drill program at the Kitsault Valley Project, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the mineralization on the project is similar to Eskay and Brucejack, results of the mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization and our beliefs about the unexplored portion of the property.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A") and management information circular dated January 21, 2022 (the "Circular"), both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A and the Circular are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, 1-604-609-5137, www.dollyvardensilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152849