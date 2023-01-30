The Turkish government has set a minimum import price of $60/kg, so solar cell imports exceeding this threshold will be subject to import duties. The measure is designed to protect domestic cell manufacturers.The Turkish government has published new regulations regarding imports of solar cells. The new rules will go into force within 30 days from the date of publication. They follow the publication of provisions published in 2021, which state that the import duty on solar modules has to be calculated per kilogram, rather than by square meter, as was the case under the previous regulation. Under ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...