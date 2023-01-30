The Chinese government is considering the introduction of export restrictions on solar wafers, black silicon and silicon casting equipment. It has launched a public consultation process on the proposed measures.China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) announced that they are planning to revise the country's Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted for Export. In a joint statement, the two ministries said that three technologies related to the PV manufacturing industry may be included in the catalog - wafers, black silicon, and ingot casting. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...