Launch in Europe U.S. for limited number of RUO licensees

Global launch expected later in spring

METAFORA biosystems, today announces the launch of METAflow, its digital flow cytometry platform, into the RUO market. METAflow offers the power of a highly advanced unsupervised algorithm suite through a simple, elegant workflow accessible to any user, from beginners to advanced users. A cloud-based software enabling automated multidimensional clustering of flow cytometry data, METAflow marks a dramatic advance over existing, suboptimal solutions, regardless of data processing skills.

Vincent Petit, CEO of Metafora, said, "Scientists and biologists today analyze flow cytometry data either manually, through a so-called gating strategy, or through a mix of manual data preprocessing and the implementation of a series of algorithms. Multiple trial and error runs are required before finding the right settings, and getting relevant results. In contrast, METAflow offers a faster, more robust and intuitive way to reach the desired populations. We look forward to rolling out METAflow to at first a limited number of RUO licensees, and setting the stage for accessing the research community at large later this spring."

Starting today, a limited number of licensees from Europe and the U.S. will start working with METAflow. The feedback of these first customers will serve to prepare for the global roll-out of METAflow in spring, while simultaneously scaling the support team of application and digital specialists and the opening a U.S. office.

About METAflow

METAflow is a flow cytometry data analysis software with unmatched robustness and a seamless, comprehensive, user-friendly interface. Metafora believes that METAflow will allow hundreds of thousands of flow cytometrists to move from cumbersome sequential manual gating to automated multidimensional clustering to obtain more objective data in a much shorter timeframe. METAflow provides objective, reproducible, traceable results, all in a collaborative digital platform that empowers users to mine and retrieve the best from increasing data sets generated by conventional, mass or spectral cytometry.

After a successful features' showcase during CYTO22 and ESSCA conferences, and a year of continuous development through an early access program, METAflow is now ready to enter the RUO market. To go beyond the RUO market, Metafora is developing, partly financed through the EIC Accelerator Program, a clinical grade version for use in clinical research and in routine settings.

About Metafora

METAFORA biosystems has developed METAflow, a flow cytometry data analysis software with unmatched robustness and a user-friendly interface that yields objective, reproducible, and actionable results from the increasingly large and unwieldy data sets generated by conventional, mass or spectral cytometry.

METAflow in combination with Metafora's proprietary reagents underpins METAbolism, the company's IVD activity. METAglut1 is a first diagnostic test for the early diagnosis of De Vivo disease, a rare pediatric neurometabolic disorder. The company is developing a number of oncology diagnostics as well as a solution to increase the clinical efficacy of cell therapies and reduce manufacturing costs.

www.metafora-biosystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005014/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Petit, CEO

Phone: +33-6-76-71-61-14

Email: vincent.petit@metafora-biosystems.com