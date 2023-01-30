Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Intersects 43.2 g/t Gold and 137 g/t Silver over 1.2 m and 7.4 g/t Gold and 183 g/t Silver over 4.2 m at its Klaza Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 exploration program completed at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property. The Klaza property is located within the Dawson Range Gold-Copper Belt of southern Yukon, a prolific belt that hosts several important mineral deposits including Minto Metals' Minto copper-gold mine, Western Copper and Gold's Casino copper-gold deposit and Newmont's Coffee gold deposit.

2022 Program

The program utilized two diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 12,042 m of drilling in 69 holes. The 2022 work program focused on advancing Klaza towards an updated mineral resource estimate1 and pre-feasibility study through the definition and expansion of its current mineral resources, as well as the collection of data and samples to complete engineering and metallurgical studies on the project. The first batch of drill results, which covered holes testing the Central and Eastern BRX Zone structure, were released on January 18, 2023.

All of the results in this news release are from 8 holes drilled in 2022 within the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones. Results are still pending for 39 drill holes and will be released once all assays have been received and compiled.

Statement from Rockhaven's President and CEO, Matt Turner:

The Western BRX and Western Klaza zones could potentially be attractive as two of the centres for early mining in any development scenario developed at Klaza, due in part to their high-grade nature and excellent continuity along strike and down-dip. The infill drill holes completed this summer at these zones all intersected significant mineralization. The strongest result came from the core of the Western BRX Zone, with a high-grade gold intercept of 43 g/t gold and 137 g/t silver over 1.2 m in hole KL-22-593. The Western Klaza Zone, located 800 m north of the Western BRX Zone and within the same fault package, yielded high-grade hits which included 7.4 g/t gold and 183 g/t silver over 4.20 m in hole KL-22-580.

The Western Zones

The Western BRX and Western Klaza zones are emplaced within the same fault panel, approximately 800 m apart, and represent the distal-most extent of their respective mineralized structures within the Klaza Deposit. Both are key contributors to the overall precious metal endowment at Klaza.

Within the Western BRX Zone, strongly mineralized, epithermal veins are emplaced adjacent to a feldspar porphyry dyke that can be traced along the length of the zone. Since its discovery in 2011, a total of 9 excavator trenches and 85 diamond drill holes have traced mineralization over an approximate 500 m strike length and from surface to a maximum depth of 520 m down-dip. The mineralization remains open to extension at depth.

The Western Klaza Zone hosts a single discrete vein that has been traced for 400 m along strike and to a maximum depth of 340 m down dip. A total of 8 excavator trenches and 49 diamond drill holes have targeted this structure.

Illustrations

A map showing the locations of all drill holes at the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones, a long section along the zones and core photos of mineralized veins, can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Significant Results

Significant results from the 2022 drilling at the Western BRX and Western Klaza zones are tabulated below.

Western BRX and Western Klaza Zones - Significant Results from this Release

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)+ Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq* (g/t) Western Klaza Zone KL-22-575 221.62 222.00 0.38 2.58 41.4 0.01 0.02 3.0 and 323.93 326.18 2.25 4.47 77.4 0.58 1.42 5.7 incl. 324.52 325.60 1.08 7.83 146.0 1.12 2.67 10.2 and 338.33 338.99 0.66 6.83 211.0 0.55 0.63 9.2 KL-22-578 20.39 20.86 0.47 4.19 6.1 0.05 0.18 4.3 and 136.14 137.72 1.58 2.02 34.1 0.10 0.32 2.5 and 198.23 198.54 0.31 3.34 87.3 0.05 0.11 4.2 and 230.95 232.68 1.73 2.97 79.5 0.24 1.13 4.1 and 239.23 240.00 0.77 2.21 90.7 0.60 0.26 3.3 and 255.83 256.31 0.48 0.76 149.0 0.55 0.95 2.6 KL-22-580 160.47 160.78 0.31 5.32 394.0 1.98 3.92 10.6 and 176.56 176.86 0.30 1.49 88.5 0.68 0.40 2.6 and 199.39 200.07 0.68 1.16 6.6 0.08 0.57 1.4 and 236.61 240.81 4.20 7.40 183.4 1.57 1.10 9.8 incl. 236.61 238.85 2.24 13.70 342.2 2.94 2.04 18.2 and 245.63 246.07 0.44 5.86 96.9 0.54 1.70 7.4 Western BRX Zone KL-22-581 168.12 176.90 8.78 1.24 24.2 0.22 0.31 1.6 incl. 173.24 176.90 3.66 2.39 51.0 0.50 0.66 3.2 and incl. 173.24 175.05 1.81 4.25 100.2 0.96 1.27 5.8 and incl. 176.45 176.90 0.45 2.24 5.0 0.08 0.15 2.3 KL-22-582 405.29 415.87 10.58 1.11 17.0 0.21 0.50 1.5 incl. 405.29 407.42 2.13 1.84 21.3 0.40 1.19 2.5 and incl. 412.50 415.87 3.37 2.30 39.1 0.38 0.81 3.0 KL-22-589 423.72 427.39 3.67 1.08 125.1 1.36 0.57 2.7 incl. 426.58 427.39 0.81 2.75 141.0 1.22 1.24 4.7 KL-22-591 348.90 349.63 0.73 11.45 226.0 2.16 1.20 14.4 KL-22-593 220.00 220.61 0.61 4.79 45.4 0.38 1.15 5.6 and 248.30 249.50 1.20 43.20 137.0 1.62 0.81 45.1

+ Represents the diamond drill hole core length. True widths are estimated to be 80-90% of the interval as the majority of vein intersects had contacts that were at or near perpendicular to core axis.

*Gold equivalent (AuEQ) values assume $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag, $1.05/lb Pb, and $1.60/lb Zn, and variable recoveries for the different metals. The equation used is AuEq=1*Au+Ag/103.42+Pb/4.64+Zn/3.63

QA/QC

All analyses for rock and core samples from the 2022 program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and Windsor, Ontario and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Core samples were routinely analyzed for gold by fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper, lead and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/Pb/Zn - OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA22). Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." Which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Forward Looking Statements

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "potential", "prolific", "advancing", "expanding", "drivers", "significant', "high-grade", "hits", "future economics", "definition" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "may", "could" or "will" occur. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact of recent drilling and other factors on mineral resource estimates, the potential for new discoveries including porphyry deposits, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, the outcome of economic studies including the planned pre-feasibility study, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

1 See Rockhaven news release dated June 21, 2018 for more information on the mineral resource estimate for the Klaza Deposit.

