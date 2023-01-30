Rhino Health and NTT DATA Collaborate to Build Federated Network for Unlocking Siloed Healthcare Data

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Rhino Health , a healthcare AI company, and NTT DATA announce a collaboration to provide clinical researchers and AI developers with access to healthcare data at scale.

The collaboration addresses increasing demands for AI in imaging services and imaging biomarkers in life sciences by facilitating a paradigm shift that is poised to transform the acceleration of data sharing for clinical research, all while ensuring patient privacy through the use of redacted data. The joint offering will leverage NTT DATA's Advocate AI imaging software, delivery, and consulting services, in concert with Rhino Health's scalable distributed computing architecture.

"Through our work together, NTT DATA and Rhino Health aim to foster and expand industry-provider collaborations while maintaining the same guardrails we have already provided to the most reputable academic medical centers worldwide," said Rhino Health's CEO, Dr. Ittai Dayan.

"NTT DATA's leadership in Healthcare and Life Sciences incorporating Rhino Health's innovative technology delivers the value of an international network of clinical organizations with diverse high-quality data without the overhead of on-off relationships and large data transfers. The consequence of sharing image-enhanced real-world data accelerates time to market for intelligent automation in clinical care with AI development and adoption," said Mitchell Goldburgh, Sr. Director of Industry Solutions at NTT DATA Services.

Rhino Health's innovative technology establishes a dynamic federated data network for advanced data collaborations based on the participation of sites enabled by NTT DATA and Rhino Health including some of the most advanced academic medical centers in the United States, the Middle East, APAC, and the United Kingdom. The Rhino Health Platform offers a range of features that are particularly well-suited for integrating existing platforms to operate in federated data networks, including distributed data analysis, AI/ML modeling, and fine-grained authorization control.

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health offers healthcare organizations and data scientists an end-to-end distributed computing platform, which enables data collaboration while protecting patient data privacy. The Rhino Health Platform uses federated learning, leaving data at rest at each site, thus lowering the barrier to wider adoption of AI in healthcare and making multi-site collaboration seamless. Users can centrally perform data pre-processing, harmonization, model training & validation, and evaluate results with no data ever leaving any medical center's firewall. Rhino Health is working with dozens of healthcare organizations around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

https://www.rhinohealth.com

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services.?We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers.?We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries.?Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Contact

Daniela Davila

Intelligent Relations

daniela@intelligentrelations.com

SOURCE: Rhino Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737139/Rhino-Health-and-NTT-DATA-Collaborate-to-Build-Federated-Network-for-Unlocking-Siloed-Healthcare-Data