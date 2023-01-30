Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
WKN: 913368 ISIN: US81211K1007 
Tradegate
30.01.23
08:00 Uhr
49,000 Euro
-0,400
-0,81 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2023
Sealed Air Global Impact Report: 2025 Sustainability and Materials Pledge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Sealed Air

Originally published in Sealed Air's Global Impact Report

Sealed Air (SEE) is driving the adoption of circular business models that support the creation of products that can be recovered and recycled, contribute to consumer waste diversion efforts, and enhance the supply of material for future reuse. We are committed to participating in creating the infrastructure for the collection, recycling, and reuse of materials. We are actively engaging with our suppliers to innovate raw materials and equipment, with technology providers to produce breakthrough digital intelligence on recycling, and with innovators to advance infrastructure to close recycling loops.

SEE 2025 Sustainability and Materials Pledge

SEE commits to design or advance 100% of its packaging solutions to be recyclable or reusable, to eliminate waste by incorporating an average of 50% recycled or renewable content into our solutions, and to collaborate on recycling technology and infrastructure by 2025. During 2021, solutions designed for recyclability accounted for approximately 50% of the material weight sold compared to 47% in 2020, and recycled or renewable content accounted for 19% of the material weight sold. In 2021, net sales generated from products defined as recyclable, designed for recyclability, or reusable were $1.935 billion

Read Sealed Air's Global Impact Report Here

Learn More About Sealed Air's ESG Efforts Here.

Sealed Air, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sealed Air

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737226/Sealed-Air-Global-Impact-Report-2025-Sustainability-and-Materials-Pledge

