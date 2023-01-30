EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
/ Key word(s): Agreement/Real Estate
Aggregate's FÜRST signs 7,400 sqm spa and fitness club lease
Berlin, 30 January 2023 - Aggregate is proud to announce another tenant for its prestigious project on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm. David Lloyd Leisure, one of the leading providers of fitness and wellness clubs in Europe, will lease around 7,400 square metres of space in FÜRST from 2024.
The club's wide range of fitness, wellness and lifestyle offerings include a state-of-the-art fitness area, a 25-metre sports pool, qualified personal trainers, a children's programme, and a club lounge. The spa and wellness area offers guests a sauna area with pools, massage, and cosmetic treatments. In addition, the roof terrace on the seventh floor will provide a perfect setting for guests to relax. Visitors to boutique hotel at FÜRST will have direct access to the Fitness & Spa Club.
David Lloyd Leisure is internationally established and currently present in nine European countries with 130 facilities. In Germany, the company already has locations in Berlin-Spandau, Hamburg, Kiel, Frankfurt, and Bad Homburg. David Lloyd Leisure has a total of around 730,000 members and 10,000 employees.
The new quartier - designed by the architectural firm Kleihues + Kleihues - sits on a plot of approximately 20,000 square metres. Once completed, the FÜRST project will have a gross floor area of 183,000 square metres.
"FÜRST is one of Aggregate Holdings' flagship projects" explains Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings, the owner of the property. "Upon completion, the FÜRST tower will provide the finest office space in Berlin in terms of views, finishings, amenities and location. The retail and leisure components of the project will be a destination for Berliners and tourists alike, anchored by a central square opening onto Kurfürstendamm, one of the most iconic boulevards in the world."
More information on FÜRST can be found at: www.fuerstberlin.com.
PRESS CONTACT FÜRST
ABOUT AGGREGATE HOLDINGS
30.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU1922424012
|WKN:
|A2PAUX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1546703
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1546703 30.01.2023 CET/CEST