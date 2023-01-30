EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Agreement/Real Estate

Aggregate's FÜRST signs 7,400 sqm spa and fitness club lease



Aggregate's FÜRST signs 7,400 sqm spa and fitness club lease British spa and fitness group David Lloyd Leisure leases 7,400 sqm in Aggregate's FÜRST project

Roof terrace, sauna area with pools and extensive training areas

First-class facilities for the boutique hotel in FÜRST

Long-term partnership starting in 2024 with a term of 20 years Berlin, 30 January 2023 - Aggregate is proud to announce another tenant for its prestigious project on Berlin's Kurfürstendamm. David Lloyd Leisure, one of the leading providers of fitness and wellness clubs in Europe, will lease around 7,400 square metres of space in FÜRST from 2024. The club's wide range of fitness, wellness and lifestyle offerings include a state-of-the-art fitness area, a 25-metre sports pool, qualified personal trainers, a children's programme, and a club lounge. The spa and wellness area offers guests a sauna area with pools, massage, and cosmetic treatments. In addition, the roof terrace on the seventh floor will provide a perfect setting for guests to relax. Visitors to boutique hotel at FÜRST will have direct access to the Fitness & Spa Club. David Lloyd Leisure is internationally established and currently present in nine European countries with 130 facilities. In Germany, the company already has locations in Berlin-Spandau, Hamburg, Kiel, Frankfurt, and Bad Homburg. David Lloyd Leisure has a total of around 730,000 members and 10,000 employees. The new quartier - designed by the architectural firm Kleihues + Kleihues - sits on a plot of approximately 20,000 square metres. Once completed, the FÜRST project will have a gross floor area of 183,000 square metres. "FÜRST is one of Aggregate Holdings' flagship projects" explains Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings, the owner of the property. "Upon completion, the FÜRST tower will provide the finest office space in Berlin in terms of views, finishings, amenities and location. The retail and leisure components of the project will be a destination for Berliners and tourists alike, anchored by a central square opening onto Kurfürstendamm, one of the most iconic boulevards in the world." More information on FÜRST can be found at: www.fuerstberlin.com. PRESS CONTACT FÜRST

Aggregate Holdings S.A.

Xander Heijnen / Alix Marie Walther

x.heijnen@aggregateholdings.com / a.walther@aggregateholdings.com ABOUT AGGREGATE HOLDINGS

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. As at H1 2022, the company had €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €10.2bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.371,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.762,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.727,000 sqm of GFA and €3.0bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.

