FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 30
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
30 January 2023
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that Claire Hawkings, Non-Executive Director, purchased 10,000 shares at 107.87 pence per share. The transaction took place today in London (XLON).
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7291 0505
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Claire Hawkings
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
10,000
£10,787
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|30 January 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
