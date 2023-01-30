Air Products is Platinum Sponsor at iktva 2023 Forum and Exhibition

Saudi Aramco's In Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) program takes place 30th January to 2nd February, at Dhahran Exo Center, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

DAMMAM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) a world leader in industrial gases and hydrogen megaprojects, is a platinum sponsor of this year's iktva Forum and Exhibition, taking place between 30th January and 2nd February at the Dhahran Expo Center, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province.

Visit Air Products' stand (SP 02) in the sustainability pavilion and learn more about investments, projects and career initiatives supporting the rapid transformation of the Kingdom, diversification of its economy and advancement of its people.

"We are delighted to be a platinum sponsor at iktva 2023 and showcase our support for Vision 2030 by bringing our technologies and capabilities and collaborating with our regional partners and suppliers to help drive the energy transition and move humanity forward," said Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products' Chief Operating Officer.

Air Products has had a presence in the Middle East for over 50 years. In 2020, construction started at the world scale, fully integrated industrial gases hub in the Jubail Industrial City. The significant investment, which will be built, owned, and operated by Air Products Qudra involves establishing a Hydrogen Hub along with the construction of a comprehensive hydrogen pipeline network to connect and transport hydrogen to the broad refinery operations and chemical customer base in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia.

Air Products continues to grow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Recently, the company announced financial close and transfer of the second group of assets for the $12 billion gasification and power joint venture (JV) with Aramco, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra in the Jazan Economic City ("Jazan"), Saudi Arabia. The JV's purchase of this second group of assets at Jazan follows the successful asset acquisition and project financing transactions for the first group of assets completed in late October 2021.

In addition, Air Products has launched the region's first hydrogen fueling station with Saudi Aramco; extended core competencies through the company's world-class technology center in the Dhahran Techno Valley and commenced project execution for the NEOM green hydrogen project.

Last year, Air Products launched Female Engineers & Technical Associates (FETA), a unique program to enable the progression and career development of the next generation of female talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Developed through strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development (MOHR) and Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE), the program complements the Saudi 2030 vision which includes developing citizens' capabilities and future skills. The program also supports Air Products' goal to be the most diverse industrial gas company in the world by promoting a pipeline of senior female engineers and technicians in the workforce and fostering growth for possible future engineers and technician leaders in Air Products and beyond.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Air Products Qudra

Air Products Qudra is the regional development and investment joint venture (JV) for Middle East between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest. Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company developing, engineering, building, owning and operating many of the world's largest industrial gas projects; Vision Invest is a leading development and investment Holding Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a diversified portfolio of investments across several sectors such as Utility, Infrastructure, Logistics and Industrial Gases with a global operational investment footprint.

Formed following several years of partnership between its parent companies, Air Products Qudra's mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and leading project execution and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East region. For more information visit www.airproductsqudra.com

