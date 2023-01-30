DJ Tron academy sponsors Princeton Blockchain

Tron DAO Tron academy sponsors Princeton Blockchain 30-Jan-2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRON Academy Sponsors Princeton Blockchain Club and Partners with TRON Climate Initiative Geneva, Switzerland | January 30, 2023 08:56 AM Eastern Standard Time TRON Academy has become the official sponsor of the Princeton Blockchain Club, the premier blockchain-focused student organization at Princeton University, whose goal is to build a vibrant and diverse network for Web3 natives on campus. TRON DAO is thrilled to be engaged with such a prestigious institution and such an innovative club with a kindred focus on educating the next generation of blockchain developers.

TRON Academy continues to expand its empowering presence on a growing number of college campuses, including a recent workshop at the University of California at Irvine. Blockchain at UCI is an ecosystem for blockchain education, development, and networking at UC Irvine and surrounding areas. They collaborate with industry leaders to host events with blockchain companies in pursuit of identifying efficient and practical blockchain technologies as well as helping students in Orange County develop the necessary skills for a blockchain career. Thursday and Friday, January 26 and 27, 2023, Blockchain at UCI hosted the TRON DAO team for a workshop focused on the basics of Web3 and the potential development opportunities available in the TRON ecosystem.

TRON Academy also recently launched a research competition in collaboration with the TRON Climate Initiative. Ambitious and creative university students who are passionate about a more sustainable blockchain future are invited to submit their work. Interested student groups should conduct research then write papers exploring the environmental impact of blockchain technologies as well as suggesting any potential eco-friendly strategic solutions. Winning teams will have the opportunity to have their research paper published on the TRON Climate Initiative website and receive funding for their organization's efforts.

Here are the details about the competition:

TIMELINE:

-- January 27, 2023 _ announce and start accepting early submissions

-- February 2023 _ officially accepting submissions from higher-ed student organizations

-- March 2023 _ follow up and check in on TRON Academy organizations' progress

-- April 2023 _ review and judge TRON Climate Initiative research papers

-- May 2023 _ hold a virtual event to announce winners and award prizes

PRIZES:

Prizes will be awarded to ten winners in tiered distribution from first through tenth place. The total of prizes distributed will be 7,000 USDD.

-- 1st Place: 1,500 USDD

-- 2nd Place: 1,250 USDD

-- 3rd Place: 750 USDD

-- 4th through 10th Place: 500 USDD

-- Grand Total: 7,000 USDD

REQUIREMENTS:

-- All papers must be submitted in English and adhere to standard academic formatting guidelines.

-- Teams must consist of a minimum of three members and a maximum of five members.

-- Teams must be registered as students at a college or university and provide the contact information of anadministrator or faculty sponsor (at least provide proof of current school attendance/registration).

-- All papers must be submitted via the TRON Climate Initiative website by the deadline provided.

-- All papers must include a thorough and accurate analysis of the current state of blockchain technologiesand their environmental impact.

-- All papers must also include a comprehensive exploration of potential strategies and eco-friendlysolutions that could be implemented to reduce environmental impact.

-- All papers must be original, unpublished works and must not have been submitted to any other organizationor competition (teams can build on and expand previous research and writing, however).

-- The student team members must write all content submitted for this competition (no faculty-writtencontent).

TOPIC SUGGESTIONS:

-- Exploring the Potential of Carbon Offsets in the Blockchain Industry

-- Analyzing the Impact of Different Consensus Mechanisms

-- Examining the Renewable Energy Potential of Blockchain Technologies

-- Investigating the Impacts of Data Centers on the Environment

-- Harnessing the Power of Blockchain for Sustainable Development

-- Evaluating the Benefits of Decentralized Cloud Storage Solutions

-- Examining the Impact of Blockchain on the Global Carbon Footprint

-- Analyzing the Possibilities of Blockchain-Powered Eco-Friendly Supply Chains

-- Assessing the Benefits of Blockchain-Based Renewable Energy Trading

-- Exploring the Potential of Regulatory Policies to Support Sustainable Blockchain Solutions

Be the first to know all that's happening with the TRON Climate Initiative and the TRON Academy program by subscribing to the TRON DAO newsletter. If you have questions about the competition, please send an email with the subject line "Climate Research Competition" to press@tron.network. If you are interested in learning more about TRON Academy, fill out this inquiry form.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 138 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 4.7 billion total transactions, and over USD11.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. In May 2022, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which is the first time a major public blockchain partnering with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Contact Details

Hayward Wong

press@tron.network

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1546927 30-Jan-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e78eb9487da7a897381eca71b092de59

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)