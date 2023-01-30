In a podcast, former Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess noted the importance of reducing reliance on China in the solar industry. But he said plans to set up production in Europe require state support and the right conditions.From pv magazine Germany Herbert Diess, the former CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen, unveiled a plan to build a vertically integrated PV module factory in Europe. "I want to bring the photovoltaic industry back to Europe," he said in a podcast with Gabor Steingart for The Pioneer. "Photovoltaics is competitive with coal and nuclear and will become even more popular through further ...

