Scientists in Germany have discovered a polymer compound that, when added to perovskite thin-film precursor materials, wraps itself around the perovskite crystals, acting as a cushion to protect the perovskite structure from thermomechanical stress. They used the additive to fabricate cells with up to 24.6% efficiency, retaining 96% of their initial performance after accelerated testing equivalent to one year in the field.Scientists led by Germany's Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) developed an additive for perovskite materials, which it has shown acts a 'cushion', protecting the more delicate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...