Orbital VSI will be led by Carl Cummings, who has a wealth of knowledge in virtual stage design, building, and management from his time at Planar. He also brings over 20 years experience in systems integration. The division will be responsible for designing, constructing and overseeing virtual production stages and also provide staff training and various levels of support including off-site operation and marketing which will promote the Orbital brand.

"We are excited to have Carl join our team," said A.J. Wedding, Co-Founder of Orbital Virtual Studios. "His expertise, combined with our experience in virtual production, will allow us to offer companies around the world the opportunity to integrate virtual production stages into their workflow and take their productions to the next level."

Orbital Virtual Studios has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the field of virtual production, and with the creation of Orbital VSI, the company is positioning itself to continue pushing the limits of what is feasible in the film and television production industry.





With a team of dedicated filmmakers and engineers, OVSI creates innovative solutions to meet the needs of the most demanding creators. The systems and tools developed by the company have been specifically designed to cater to the specific needs of filmmakers.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Orbital Virtual Studios and help bring the benefits of virtual production to even more companies worldwide," said Carl Cummings, Head of Orbital VSI. "Orbital has changed the game by focusing on the needs of filmmakers and it's time those tools be made available worldwide."

Orbital Virtual Studios is a cutting-edge virtual production company that specializes in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in film and television production. With a team of experienced filmmakers and innovative technology, Orbital Virtual Studios is at the forefront of the virtual production industry.

Orbital Virtual Studio Integrations (Orbital VSI) is a new division of Orbital Virtual Studios that specializes in the design, build, and integration of virtual production stages for companies around the world. With a focus on staff training and multiple levels of support, Orbital VSI aims to make virtual production accessible to everyone.

