Silicom Ltd.: Silicom Reports Record Annual Results: $150.6M Revenues with $3.12 Non-GAAP EPS

- 2022 Revenues Up 17% and Non-GAAP EPS Up 55% -

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 .

Financial Results

Full Year: Silicom's revenues for 2022 totalled $150.6 million, up 17% compared with $128.5 million for 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the period totalled $18.3 million, or $2.69 per diluted share ( $2.73 per basic share), up 74% compared with $10.5 million, or $1.51 per diluted share ( $1.54 per basic share) for 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the period totalled $21.2 million, or $3.12 per diluted share ( $3.17 per basic share), up 52% compared with $14.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share ( $2.05 per basic share) for 2021.

Fourth Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 totalled $45.2 million, up 24% compared with $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $5.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share ( $0.84 per basic share), up 71% compared with $3.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share ( $0.49 per basic share), for the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $6.6 million, or $0.98 per diluted share ( $0.99 per basic share), up 48% compared with $4.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share ( $0.67 per basic share), for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Guidance

While we move into 2023 with an all-time-record year-start backlog, our visibility is limited due to a challenging mixed-signal environment that is impacted both by the global economic slowdown and the expected loosening of the supply chain after a long period of component shortages. We therefore project that our revenues for the first quarter of 2023 will range between $37 million and $38 million . The midpoint of this range represents 17% year-over-year revenue growth over the first quarter of 2022.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "Given the year's complex and challenging environment, we are particularly proud to report exceedingly strong results for 2022, with 17% growth in revenues, impressive operating and net margins, and 55% growth in our EPS. This confirms, yet again, the market's clear need for our groundbreaking products, while also underscoring the benefit of our leveraged business model. The unique value proposition that we have built over the years, including high-performance products, reliable delivery, quick customization and unmatched support capabilities, continues to bring us a steady flow of new customers and orders."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "In fact, we have entered 2023 with our highest-ever year-start backlog, driven by overwhelming demand for our new products, including especially our Edge Networking solutions. Customers ranging from telcos, services providers, OEMs and software vendors to appliance vendors, cloud players and Enterprises are coming to us for use cases ranging from SD-WAN and SASE to Enhanced-Internet and telco-dedicated routing. The Edge Networking design win we recently announced from a Fortune-500 SD-WAN vendor - a networking leader who serves customers across the Americas, APAC and EMEA - adds an important new logo to our Edge customer roster, demonstrating the quality of our pipeline of future design wins. Many of these design wins offer high potential in-and-of-themselves, and each success brings us new opportunities."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "Wins such as these have established Silicom as the industry's 'Edge Platform Provider of Choice,' with the products, rapid customization capability, delivery capabilities and ongoing support that so many customers need. We therefore expect to continue benefiting strongly as the market transitions to the Edge Platform paradigm, driving multi-year growth for our company."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to our manufacturing and development along with general disruptions to the entire world economy relating to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)















December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,734

$ 29,285 Marketable securities

4,020



8,266 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

27,258



31,120 Accounts receivables: Other

3,620



4,693 Inventories

87,985



75,753 Total current assets

153,617



149,117











Marketable securities

15,163



23,773 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,715



1,882 Deferred tax assets

502



1,616 Property, plant and equipment, net

4,488



4,576 Intangible assets, net

6,710



4,314 Right of Use

8,441



8,765 Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 216,197

$ 219,604











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 15,922

$ 29,918 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

9,641



18,582 Lease Liabilities

1,549



1,811











Total current liabilities

27,112



50,311











Lease Liabilities

6,291



7,377 Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,425



3,443 Deferred tax liabilities

74



10











Total liabilities

36,902



61,141











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

65,839



63,412 Treasury shares

(34,896)



(34,995) Retained earnings

148,352



130,046 Total shareholders' equity

179,295



158,463











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 216,197

$ 219,604

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)





































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three-month period

Twelve-month period







































































































































































































ended December 31,

ended December 31,







































































































































































































2022

2021

2022

2021





































































































































































































Sales $ 45,193

$ 36,303

$ 150,582

$ 128,460





































































































































































































Cost of sales

30,204



23,757



98,626



84,072





































































































































































































Gross profit

14,989



12,546



51,956



44,388













































































































































































































































































































































































































Research and development expenses

5,076



5,102



20,563



20,091





































































































































































































Selling and marketing expenses

1,809



1,850



6,990



6,599





































































































































































































General and administrative expenses

1,042



1,240



4,477



4,641





































































































































































































Total operating expenses

7,927



8,192



32,030



31,331



































































































































































































































































































































































































































Operating income

7,062



4,354



19,926



13,057



































































































































































































































































































































































































































Financial income (loss), net

439



(556)



2,464



(152)





































































































































































































Income before income taxes

7,501



3,798



22,390



12,905





































































































































































































Income taxes

1,880



504



4,084



2,364





































































































































































































Net income $ 5,621

$ 3,294

$ 18,306

$ 10,541































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.84

$ 0.49

$ 2.73

$ 1.54



































































































































































































































































































































































































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income per share (in thousands)

6,727



6,732



6,697



6,826

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.82

$ 0.48

$ 2.69

$ 1.51



































































































































































































































































































































































































































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

6,817



6,887



6,796



6,969







































































































































































































Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results















































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Twelve-month period

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021























GAAP gross profit $ 14,989

$ 12,546

$ 51,956

$ 44,388 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

159



121



638



479 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,148

$ 12,667

$ 52,594

$ 44,867























GAAP operating income $ 7,062

$ 4,354

$ 19,926

$ 13,057 Gross profit adjustments

159



121



638



479 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

714



648



2,938



2,382 Non-GAAP operating income $ 7,935

$ 5,123

$ 23,502

$ 15,918























GAAP net income $ 5,621

$ 3,294

$ 18,306

$ 10,541 Operating income adjustments

873



769



3,576



2,861 (2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

85



363



(930)



321 (3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

68



67



271



267 Non-GAAP net income $ 6,647

$ 4,493

$ 21,223

$ 13,990























GAAP net income $ 5,621

$ 3,294

$ 18,306

$ 10,541 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales

159



121



638



479 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

362



275



1,454



1,011 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

200



191



774



697 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

152



182



710



674 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net

85



363



(930)



321 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

68



67



271



267 Non-GAAP net income $ 6,647

$ 4,493

$ 21,223

$ 13,990























GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.84

$ 0.49

$ 2.73

$ 1.54 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.13



0.12



0.53



0.42 (2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

0.01



0.05



(0.13)



0.05 (3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.01



0.01



0.04



0.04 Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.99

$ 0.67

$ 3.17

$ 2.05























GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.82

$ 0.48

$ 2.69

$ 1.51 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.14



0.11



0.53



0.41 (2) Lease liabilities - financial expenses (income)

0.01



0.05



(0.14)



0.05 (3) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.01



0.01



0.04



0.04 Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.98

$ 0.65

$ 3.12

$ 2.01























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

























